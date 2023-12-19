Guy Fieri Says His Kids Won't Inherit His Fortune Unless They Do This

Watch : Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

Guy Fieri is rolling out, and he's looking for diners, drive-ins and dives degrees.

The Food Network star recently revealed that if his and wife Lori Fieri's sons Hunter, 27 and Ryder, 17 want to take over his dining empire, they will have to prove themselves in the classroom first.

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me," Guy told Fox News in an interview shared Dec. 12. "My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'"

After all, if you can't handle the heat, you best stay out of the kitchen.

And when it comes to the exact menu for success, the 55-year-old took a move from none other than Shaquille O'Neal's playbook.

"Shaq said it best," he continued. "Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean postgraduate."