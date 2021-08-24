Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead at 80

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world is mourning the loss of Rolling Stones drummer and rock 'n' roll musician Charlie Watts.



A spokesperson for the legendary musician confirmed the devastating news in a statement released on Aug. 24. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."



"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather," the statement continued, "and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, [was] one of the greatest drummers of his generation."



Notable musicians including the Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and English singer Elton John paid tribute to Watts following the news on social media. "Condolences to the Stones," McCartney said in a video shared to Twitter on Aug. 24. In addition to sending condolences to Watts' close family and friends, McCartney noted, "This will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer."