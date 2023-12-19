Katie Holmes Reacts to Sweet Birthday Shoutout From Dawson's Creek Costar Mary-Margaret Humes

Watch : Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea

Katie Holmes is celebrating her 45th birthday in Capeside.

The Dawson's Creek alum received a very special birthday shoutout from her former costar Mary-Margaret Humes and Katie was quick express her gratitude.

"Thank u so much!" she wrote under the post. "You are so kind always!"

Mary-Margaret's post included a throwback photo of the pair in the late ‘90s digging into a cupcake, and another more recent snap of the duo indulging in wine.

"In a world full of muffins … You are one sparkly cupcake," the 69-year-old—who played Dawson's mom Gail on The WB series—wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy Birthday sweet friend @katieholmes. We love you so very much."

Mary-Margaret also included some heart and kissy emojis, and of course some call outs to their time on the drama series in the hashtags—including "TV Family" and "Forever Friends."

The duo has remained close in the 20 years since the series wrapped. Back in March, the on-screen mom went to see Katie in an off-broadway performance of The Wanderers with fellow Dawson's Creek costar John Wesley Shipp—who played her husband in the drama series.