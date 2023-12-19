Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Ready to Get Married? She Says…

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Relationship

Wedding bells might soon be ringing for these two.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are putting everything out there for listeners of their new podcast, and that includes their plans for the future. Specifically, the couple recently answered a question posed by a listener as to whether they'd eventually be tying the knot.

"It's under consideration," Amy said during the Dec. 19 episode of Amy and T.J. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal button on it, that's I don't know. We both have two marriages under our belts, and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards."

She continued, "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I can say that. It's on the table."

As for T.J., his mind has also been on marriage—though he cited an issue of monikers as his big reasoning.