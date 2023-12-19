Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Ready to Get Married? She Says…

Wedding bells might soon be ringing for these two.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are putting everything out there for listeners of their new podcast, and that includes their plans for the future. Specifically, the couple recently answered a question posed by a listener as to whether they'd eventually be tying the knot.
"It's under consideration," Amy said during the Dec. 19 episode of Amy and T.J. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal button on it, that's I don't know. We both have two marriages under our belts, and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards."
She continued, "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I can say that. It's on the table."
As for T.J., his mind has also been on marriage—though he cited an issue of monikers as his big reasoning.
"I want to marry you," he began, before adding, "In part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing you, a 50-year-old woman, 'This my girlfriend.' That just sounds stupid."
To which Amy replied with a laugh, "You had to point that out. Thank you for noting the age difference."
The first episode of their podcast, which premiered earlier in December, marked the first time former Good Morning America hosts addressed their relationship publicly since they found themselves at the center of controversy surrounding their workplace romance. When their relationship was outed—via pictures taken of the two on vacation in November 2022—much of the media believed it to be an affair as the now-couple's divorce proceedings to their respective partners at the time had not yet been shared publicly.
It was a point the pair were sure to clarify a year later.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," T.J. said during the Dec. 5 episode of their iHeartPodcast, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
