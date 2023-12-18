Rachel Bilson Reflects on Feud With Whoopi Goldberg Over Men’s Sex Lives

Rachel Bilson's to do list includes serving the holiday tea.
The O.C. star shared how she really feels about Whoopi Goldberg criticizing her comments on men's body counts, noting that the situation "almost felt like shaming in a weird way."
"I normally don't respond when I get called out for things," Bilson said on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast. "But then again it's like, ‘Alright, well, if you're talking about my podcast and I said something, let me respond. Because it's just going to bring more people to maybe hear the conversation in the first place.'"
After Maher joked that the actress "should be sending them a fruit basket" for the extra publicity, Bilson quipped, "I should be sending Whoopi a f--king Christmas present is what I should be doing!"
Back in October, Bilson revealed that she feels "judgmental" toward men who have only been with a few sexual partners, noting on her Broad Ideas podcast, "If it's really low, at this day and age, you'd be like, 'It's a little weird.'"
But Goldberg disagreed.
"I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners—any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" she said on The View at the time. "Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners."
Goldberg explained that men have been encouraged to sleep around, but women were previously held to stricter standards.
"Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?],'" the 68-year-old continued. "Now, it's happening, and you're mad. I don't understand."
At the time, Bilson said she was "concerned" by the TV star's reaction to her hot take.
"We make it a very safe, open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking," she told Entertainment Weekly Oct. 5. "I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it."
