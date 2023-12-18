Rachel Bilson Reflects on Feud With Whoopi Goldberg Over Men’s Sex Lives

Watch : Rachel Bilson Says She LOST a Job Over Sex Comments

Rachel Bilson's to do list includes serving the holiday tea.

The O.C. star shared how she really feels about Whoopi Goldberg criticizing her comments on men's body counts, noting that the situation "almost felt like shaming in a weird way."

"I normally don't respond when I get called out for things," Bilson said on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast. "But then again it's like, ‘Alright, well, if you're talking about my podcast and I said something, let me respond. Because it's just going to bring more people to maybe hear the conversation in the first place.'"

After Maher joked that the actress "should be sending them a fruit basket" for the extra publicity, Bilson quipped, "I should be sending Whoopi a f--king Christmas present is what I should be doing!"

Back in October, Bilson revealed that she feels "judgmental" toward men who have only been with a few sexual partners, noting on her Broad Ideas podcast, "If it's really low, at this day and age, you'd be like, 'It's a little weird.'"