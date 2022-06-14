Why Rachel Bilson Is So Done With Being a People Pleaser

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Rachel Bilson's got big summer plans.

The O.C. star is expanding inner circle to listeners everywhere with her new podcast Broad Ideas. , which she's co-hosting with her best friend of 25 years, Olivia Allen. Guests like Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and Zooey Deschanel will be stopping by to chat about a range of broad topics, including sex, infidelity, mental health and so much more. Think of it as weekly audio happy hour with your girlfriends, free of filters or fake niceties, as Bilson told E! News she's holding nothing back in the series.

"I'm a little more unhinged, but it's nice to be able to feel free with it," the 40-year-old admitted with a laugh. "Authentic is the better word and I think people are craving it more than ever."