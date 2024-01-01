Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals Her 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

Ready to see how the stars will align in the New Year? We got you.

We spoke to famed astrologer Susan Miller about her predictions for 2024 and what each zodiac sign can look forward to. But, as she reminds, you have to put in the work to reap the rewards the universe is sending your way.

"You have to partner with the universe," Susan—who released her annual Year Ahead calendars—exclusively told E! News. "When I tell you you have good aspects, you can't just sit and hope somebody is going to knock on the door. You have to do something to show your intent."

A perfect example of working with the universe and not against it is happening on May 17, the "luckiest day of the year," according to the Astrology Zone founder. As she put it, "On that day, you should do something that is hard to achieve because you have the universe behind you."

Now that you know the luckiest day of 2024, keep reading to see Susan's glimmering predictions for each sign in the New Year.