Blake Lively's Touching Tribute to "Spectacular" America Ferrera Proves Sisterhood Is Stronger Than Ever

Blake Lively knows that sisterhood lasts forever.

The Gossip Girl alum posted an adoring tribute for her former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera after attending a Barbie event.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women," the A Simple Favor actress wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 17. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of."

Blake—who, along with Sisterhood stars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, supported America at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel on Dec. 15 in New York City—went on to gush over her former costar's Barbie performance.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life," the Age of Adaline star added. "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."