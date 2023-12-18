Is Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Ready for Monogamy? He Says…

Kody Brown is sharing a different perspective.
After his respective breakups from exes Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown, the Sister Wives star revealed that he is focused on monogamy moving forward, noting that he "wouldn't be interested" in wife Robyn Brown enlisting another spouse.
"I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he said during the Dec. 17 episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. "Now I know better."
In fact, his ex Janelle detailed seeing his stance firsthand.
"He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy,' so, I think that's where he's headed," Janelle shared, adding that she doesn't think Robyn will be able to have another possible sister wife. "I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000."
As Janelle explained, she thinks Kody and Robyn are "very happy" in their relationship.
"They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep," she continued, "and I think it works. And that's okay."
However, Robyn expressed a different point of view, sharing that polygamy was always her intention.
"It's weird," Robyn shared. "To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly. I feel like it's disrespectful."
And though Kody's exes have shared their support of his ongoing relationship, Robyn explained that she still wants to have conversations offscreen to be able to move forward.
"My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken," she added. "And I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."
