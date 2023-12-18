Is Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Ready for Monogamy? He Says…

Watch : 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Kody Brown is sharing a different perspective.

After his respective breakups from exes Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown, the Sister Wives star revealed that he is focused on monogamy moving forward, noting that he "wouldn't be interested" in wife Robyn Brown enlisting another spouse.

"I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he said during the Dec. 17 episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. "Now I know better."

In fact, his ex Janelle detailed seeing his stance firsthand.

"He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy,' so, I think that's where he's headed," Janelle shared, adding that she doesn't think Robyn will be able to have another possible sister wife. "I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000."

As Janelle explained, she thinks Kody and Robyn are "very happy" in their relationship.