Is Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Ready for Monogamy? He Says…

Kody Brown, who is still married to Robyn Brown, shared his stance on his relationships moving forward during the final installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special.

By Kisha Forde Dec 18, 2023 1:24 PMTags
TVReality TVSister WivesCelebrities
Watch: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Kody Brown is sharing a different perspective.

After his respective breakups from exes Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown, the Sister Wives star revealed that he is focused on monogamy moving forward, noting that he "wouldn't be interested" in wife Robyn Brown enlisting another spouse.

"I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he said during the Dec. 17 episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. "Now I know better."

In fact, his ex Janelle detailed seeing his stance firsthand.

"He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy,' so, I think that's where he's headed," Janelle shared, adding that she doesn't think Robyn will be able to have another possible sister wife. "I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000."

As Janelle explained, she thinks Kody and Robyn are "very happy" in their relationship.

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

"They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep," she continued, "and I think it works. And that's okay."

However, Robyn expressed a different point of view, sharing that polygamy was always her intention.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx Is Engaged to Joe Hooten

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

3

Unpacking The Crown Season 6: Fact vs. Fiction

"It's weird," Robyn shared. "To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly. I feel like it's disrespectful."

And though Kody's exes have shared their support of his ongoing relationship, Robyn explained that she still wants to have conversations offscreen to be able to move forward.

"My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken," she added. "And I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."

For more on the love lives of the Sister Wives stars, keep reading.

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx Is Engaged to Joe Hooten

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

3

Unpacking The Crown Season 6: Fact vs. Fiction

4

Everything to Know About Brad Pitt's Romantic History

5
Exclusive

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Rare Look Inside Marriage to Maggie Gyllenhaal