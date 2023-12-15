Maren Morris’ Ex Ryan Hurd Shares Shirtless Photo in Return to Social Media After Divorce Filing

Watch : Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Ryan Hurd is spending winter in the sun.

Nearly two months after estranged wife Maren Morris filed for divorce, the songwriter shared a glimpse of his vacation in the Bahamas, including a shirtless snap on the water and a view of boats docked in a marina.

He captioned the Dec. 3 post, "Hi from the beach."

Ryan has largely stayed off social media since his breakup with Maren. The "My Church" singer filed for divorce in October after four years of marriage. According to docs obtained by People and Us Weekly, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

In fact, Ryan, who shares 3-year-old son Hayes with Maren, last posted on the app in September to defend the 33-year-old after she decided to exit the country music scene.

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," he wrote alongside the photo of Maren. "It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."