Maren Morris’ Ex Ryan Hurd Shares Shirtless Photo in Return to Social Media After Divorce Filing

Maren Morris’ estranged husband Ryan Hurd posted his first photos on Instagram, including a shirtless snap, since the “Girl” singer filed for divorce in October.

Ryan Hurd is spending winter in the sun.

Nearly two months after estranged wife Maren Morris filed for divorce, the songwriter shared a glimpse of his vacation in the Bahamas, including a shirtless snap on the water and a view of boats docked in a marina.

He captioned the Dec. 3 post, "Hi from the beach."

Ryan has largely stayed off social media since his breakup with Maren. The "My Church" singer filed for divorce in October after four years of marriage. According to docs obtained by People and Us Weekly, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

In fact, Ryan, who shares 3-year-old son Hayes with Maren, last posted on the app in September to defend the 33-year-old after she decided to exit the country music scene.

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," he wrote alongside the photo of Maren. "It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."

After praising her new musical ventures, Ryan expressed his hope for his now-estranged wife.

"I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and also need HER," he added. "I can't wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is."

Since their breakup, the duo have shown insight into their co-parenting dynamic, with Maren sharing pics with her ex taking their son trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The "Middle" singer recently opened up about the ongoing divorce and emphasized that she isn't planning on chasing anyone anytime soon.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up," Maren explained on the Dec. 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song." 

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

2013: Country Cuties

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, striking up a friendship.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

December 2015: Making It Official

It wasn’t until two years after their initial meeting that the couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Maren told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

June 2017: All Loved Up

 Ryan released “Love in a Bar,” the second single from his self-titled album believed to be about his romance with Maren.

“We were just friends, just hangin' / Just sitting: 'round waitin' for somebody to cross the line,” he sang on the song. “We found love in a bar / In the back of a patio corner / Away from the lights / It was us and Corona / And hearts on fire like the cigarettes you smoke.”

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

July 2017: Put a Ring on It

Maren announced her engagement to the songwriter in July 2017, sharing a photo of herself with a Corona Light while resting her hand on Ryan’s leg—a nod to his song "Love In a Bar." The image also showed Maren rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a photo of himself and Maren sitting on a boat, cryptically writing in the caption: “7/3/17.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

March 2018: Married

The pair tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville shortly after the release of Ryan’s song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said at the time. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Mickey Bernal/WireImage

October 2019: Baby on the Way

Maren announced she was expecting her first baby with Ryan.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her then-released second studio album. "See you in 2020, little one."

Instagram/Maren Morris

March 2020: And Baby Makes Three

The couple welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23, 2020, just a day before their second wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2022: Making Music

Their duet, “Chasing After You” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys, though they lost out to lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me” moments before hitting the red carpet together.

Still, the pair kept their heads up. "This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the ceremony. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up.”

Mindy Small/Getty Images

August 2022: Got Her Back

Ryan was quick to defend Maren when she publicly clashed with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. After Brittany thanked her parents “for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase” in an Instagram post, Maren wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Amid the social media feud, Ryan wrote on X, “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

Gotham/GC Images

September 2023: On the Sidelines

In what would be their final public appearance as a couple, the pair were stepped out at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 2023: Break Up

Maren filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

