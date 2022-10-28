2022 People's Choice Awards

Maren Morris Pokes Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Costume Idea

Maren Morris shared a fake costume pack with everything needed to be a “Lunatic Country Music Person” after her feud with Brittany Aldean. See the costume idea Maren pitched for “SPOOKY SZN.”

Watch: Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Forget having a song for everything—Maren Morris just proved there's a costume idea for everything.

The "My Church" singer shared a potential Halloween costume idea to her Instagram: dressing up as "Lunatic Country Music Person" Maren herself.

The cheeky suggestion was edited onto a Spirit Halloween costume bag and posted to her profile with the caption "SPOOKY SZN"on Oct. 28. It even included a reference to Maren's recent feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, which eventually resulted in Fox News' Tucker Carlson describing Maren as a "lunatic country music person" during the drama.

Maren's faux costume pack—which is listed as child size to play up on her short stature—comes with a few accessories such as a tambourine, a wig, "inclusive fans" and "beef with transphobes." The edited product also clarifies that a "tall guy" is not included a.k.a Maren's husband, Ryan Hurd.

The clash all began in August after Brittany posted an Instagram Reel of herself with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

photos
Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris Feud With Brittany Aldean

Cassadee Pope then took to Twitter on Aug. 26  to seemingly address Brittany's post (without mentioning her) by writing, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Instagram

Eventually, Maren entered the chat by writing under Cassadee's tweet, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it."

Shutterstock

The feud drew in comments from Jason and Ryan, who each backed their respective wives. After their husbands weighed in, Brittany posted that her words were twisted, writing on Instagram, "Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week."

It seems Maren is now on the humble quest to find humor in the situation while remaining an ally to transgender individuals. Keep scrolling to see other stars who have gotten into the Halloween spirit this year.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer joins Hailey at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The birthday girl arrives at her masquerade-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram / Lea Michele
Lea Michele

The actress and her son Ever check out a pumpkin patch.

Instagram
Rachel Zegler

The Golden Globe winner channeled her inner Julia Roberts by recreating one of her iconic looks from Pretty Woman

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"Our 4th annual Halloween make up," the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram after working with makeup artist Zach Boner. 

Instagram
Dustin Lynch & Kane Brown

"I like turtles," Dustin wrote on Instagram while attending his friend's Halloween-themed birthday party. "And happy bday KB! @kanebrown."

Todd Williamson
Vanessa Hudgens

It's not Halloween until the actress finds herself back among the monsters at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star is all smiles as she kicks off her evening at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Rebel Wilson

Aca-spooky! The Pitch Perfect star enjoys Nights of the Jack, a family friendly annual event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Victoria Justice

After attending the RiSE festival near Las Vegas, the A Perfect Pairing star heads to Los Angeles to attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Shipt
Jamie Chung

The actress and Shipt Halloween hosting specialist gets ready for spooky season with help from the same-day delivery company.

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"LaValle Pumpkins," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Instagram after visiting the pumpkin patch. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Miles Brown & Marsai Martin

Stronger together! The Black-ish co-stars conquer Halloween Horror Nights together at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd

"Pumpkin Patch in our @novakids @fashionnova," the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared on Instagram

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Justin Baldoni

Family fun night! The Jane the Virgin star attends Nights of the Jack at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin North, Madison Bailey & Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks crew isn't afraid of some thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie

It's not so simple surviving Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Shaqtoberfest
Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend is spotted at the first-ever Shaqtoberfest Halloween attraction at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.

Experiential Supply Co.
Derek Fisher

The baseball legend and his family enjoy a spooky night out at Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event sponsored by Netflix and Bang Energy.

Jen Lowery Photo
Diplo

The DJ heads to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., for a night of spooky mazes and characters. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Casper Smart

The dancer stops by Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event in partnership with Fever at the Woodland Hills Promenade.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

It's a date night to remember for the couple who were spotted at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022
