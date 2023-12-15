Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA During Intimate NYC Moment

Watch : Selena Gomez Debuts "B" Ring Amid Romance Rumors

They're not keeping their hands to themselves.

Days after Selena Gomez revealed she's dating producer Benny Blanco, the "Fly to Your Heart" singer shared a personal glimpse at their relationship.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram Dec. 14, Selena and Benny are seen hanging out together while out and about in New York City, with one black-and-white pic showcasing the couple sealing their budding romance with a kiss.

"New York," Selena—whose BFF Taylor Swift is also featured in the roundup of pics—captioned her social media post, "my favorite moments w you this week."

This isn't the first time that Selena has shared a look at her bond with the producer, with the singer previously sharing a snap of her leaning her head against Benny's chest. Not to mention, in another photo, she debuted a closer look at a symbol on her left finger, which sports a bejeweled "B" ring.

ICYMI, Selena confirmed that she wouldn't be single soon in comments shared to social media, writing underneath a fan page's Instagram post of the "Eastside" musician, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."