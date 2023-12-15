Chase Stokes Reveals What He Loves About Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes is jumping heartfirst into a long list of qualities he admires in girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 15, 2023 3:36 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniChase Stokes
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About “Redeeming” Relationship

Chase Stokes is peeling back the outer layers of his love story.

The Outer Banks star gave an inside look at his sweet relationship with Kelsea Ballerini ahead of their first anniversary in January, praising the country star for staying true to herself in the spotlight.

"The same person that I sit down in the living room with and have dinner on the floor with and who makes me laugh," he told Entertainment Weekly in a Dec. 14 article, "is the exact same person you're seeing on stage. There is no filter."

Chase noted that a lot of celebrities will put on a mask "because it's scary to be vulnerable and to be soft with the world," whereas the "Penthouse" singer tries to be an open book—even following her 2022 divorce from Morgan Evans.

"This year, in particular, she found that being soft and being present and being vulnerable has allowed her to grow and has allowed her to heal," he shared. "It's allowed her acceptance, it's allowed her a little bit of calm throughout a storm in her life, and I've learned a lot from her in watching her stay soft."

photos
Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

The actor noted that Kelsea has been "really proud of herself" for being vulnerable through it all.

"She literally is the best person on planet earth," he continued. "Every day together is either a comedy show or a life talk that I didn't know I needed to have that ended up being something I'll never forget. I just love the girl to pieces and I'm so f---king proud of her."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

2

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

3

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

For a complete look at their romance—that makes her heart feel like wild horses in her chest—keep reading.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Jumping Heartfirst

Kelsea Ballerini slid into Chase Stokes' DMs on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while she was out drunk with friends at a bar.

They eventually met up in person for the first time on Jan. 7, 2023, which she considers their anniversary. 

"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea later recalled on Call Her Daddy, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Shooting Her Shot

A romance blossomed after that first DM.

"He shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," the "Heartfirst" singer explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in."

The singer eventually shared the screenshot of their first convo in honor of her boyfriend's 31st birthday.

 

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
First Date Nerves

Kelsea would later post footage of the beginning of their relationship, sharing a throwback clip on TikTok of herself preparing for their first official date. 

"Happy weekend," she captioned the post, "heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase."

Set to her song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date after many years, Kelsea models her outfit in the video.

"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says while checking herself out in a full-length mirror. Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."

She continues speaking to an unnamed friend, explaining, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."

Taking a deep breath and raising one arm and finger in the air, she finally says, "I can do this. I can do this." And, after doing a little dance, she proclaims, "It's just a date. You just go and you just eat food and you talk about things that you do, OK?"

Instagram
Romance Rumors

The two made their romance public in January 2023 when they were photographed looking cozy at a football game.

Instagram Cuteness

In February, Chase shared a pic of himself and Kelsea showing some PDA.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Red Carpet Debut

The pair officially stepped out as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Award Show PDA

The two showcased their love on the red carpet.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
Broadway Baby

The twosome attended the premiere party for the Broadway musical Shucked at Capitale in April 2023.

Instagram
Hometown Visit

In May 2023, Chase joined Kelsea on a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty
PDA Alert

The two attended Armani Beauty's ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A celebration in Malibu, Calif., in July 2023.

Instagram/Chase Stokes
The Sweetest Surprise

Chase shocked Kelsea when he unexpectedly greeted her at the airport in July, with both stars posting video and photos from their adorable reunion. 

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images
Ciao Bella

The couple only had eyes for one another at a Venice Film Festival event in August 2023. 

Gotham/GC Images
NYC Date Night

The two were spotted on a summer date in NYC, where she performed on TODAY.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," Kelsea said on the show of Chase, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
A Black Tie Affair

Kelsea and Chase were dressed to the nines when they attended designer Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" event on Sept. 2, 2023 in Venice, Italy. 

The singer-songwriter and the Outer Banks star shared images of their getaway on Instagram, including snaps from a cooking class and lounging at the beach.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

All Smiles

Kelsea shared this behind-the-scenes look from the event.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
Birthday Love

To commemorate Kelsea's 30th birthday on Sept. 12, Chase posted a carousel of photos and videos of the three-time Grammy nominee. 

"dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," he captioned the series. "i love you."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Red Hot

The two appeared together at the 2023 MTV VMAs on her birthday.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Red Carpet Romance

The two shared a kiss at the event.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Couple's Selfie

Kelsea unveiled this pic on Chase's 31st birthday Sept. 16, 2023.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Loving Like They Mean It

She planted a smooch on his cheek at the CMA Awards 2023 in November.

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Sex Confession

Kelsea revealed details of their sex life in November, telling Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, "I'm having a nice time."

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she noted. "And it don't be like that anymore."

The musician didn't understand how sex could be "a real connector in a relationship" before dating him.

"I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with," the Grammy nominee shared. "Now I realize it's a connector for people."

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

2

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

3

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Botox After Clapping Back at a Critic

5

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song