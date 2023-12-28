Jessica Chastain Puts Those Evelyn Hugo Rumors to Rest Once and for All

Jessica Chastain is finally closing the chapter on all things Evelyn Hugo.
While the Molly's Game star has been a fan-favorite to play Celia St. James in the Netflix film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, the actress has some bad news. In fact, she revealed that there's "zero possibility" she'll play the fictional movie star.
"But I love how excited the fans are," Jessica exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they'd be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is."
She added, "I look forward to watching it and I'm sorry to disappoint everyone out there!"
But despite putting an end to any speculation, Jessica, who is starring in the upcoming film Memory alongside Peter Sarsgaard, previously showed interest in appearing in the Evelyn Hugo adaptation as the titular character's rival turned confidante.
"I do know there is an online thing about it," The Help actress said in January on Watch What Happens Live. "Sure, send me a script."
A few months later, Jessica further set the record straight on her involvement in the film after sharing why she wouldn't sign copies of the book for fans who went to see her in A Doll's House on Broadway.
"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," the 46-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in April. "Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I cant sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."
Although fans won't see the Zero Dark Thirty actress in the Netflix adaptation, there have been some exciting updates.
Leslye Headland, who co-created and directed Netflix's Russian Doll will be at the film's helm. And Liz Tigelaar, who is no stranger to adapting best-selling books like Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things, is also joining the project as its writer.
Memory, starring Jessica and Peter, hits the big screen on January 5.