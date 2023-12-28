Exclusive

Jessica Chastain Puts Those Evelyn Hugo Rumors to Rest Once and for All

Jessica Chastain set the record straight about the rumors of her lead role in the upcoming Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film adaptation to rest and some fans won’t be too happy.

Jessica Chastain is finally closing the chapter on all things Evelyn Hugo.

While the Molly's Game star has been a fan-favorite to play Celia St. James in the Netflix film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, the actress has some bad news. In fact, she revealed that there's "zero possibility" she'll play the fictional movie star.

"But I love how excited the fans are," Jessica exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they'd be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is."

She added, "I look forward to watching it and I'm sorry to disappoint everyone out there!"

But despite putting an end to any speculation, Jessica, who is starring in the upcoming film Memory alongside Peter Sarsgaard, previously showed interest in appearing in the Evelyn Hugo adaptation as the titular character's rival turned confidante.

"I do know there is an online thing about it," The Help actress said in January on Watch What Happens Live. "Sure, send me a script."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A few months later, Jessica further set the record straight on her involvement in the film after sharing why she wouldn't sign copies of the book for fans who went to see her in A Doll's House on Broadway.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," the 46-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in April. "Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I cant sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

Although fans won't see the Zero Dark Thirty actress in the Netflix adaptation, there have been some exciting updates.

Leslye Headland, who co-created and directed Netflix's Russian Doll will be at the film's helm. And Liz Tigelaar, who is no stranger to adapting best-selling books like Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things, is also joining the project as its writer. 

Memory, starring Jessica and Peter, hits the big screen on January 5. Before heading to the theaters, keep reading to see what other books are being adapted for the screen.

HBO
Game of Thrones

This drama full of epic battles and star-crossed romance is based on the popular book series by George R.R Martin. While the novels are best-sellers in their own right, the TV show has garnered fans from all over the world, including many who wouldn't even call themselves fans of the source material. Over the course of eight seasons, the HBO series received 58 Emmy Awards, more than any other drama in history. And while viewers remain divided on the controversial conclusion, which saw the series surpass Martin's plotting to reveal an ending all its own, the show will go down as one of the most celebrated of all time.

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale

Premiering on Hulu in 2017, this adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian 1985 novel now has four seasons under its belt, with a fifth on the way. Centered in the totalitarian state of Gilead following a Second American Civil War, the series has long since left its source material behind as it continues the tale of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the titular subjugated handmaid, and her quest for freedom. It's won several Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series in its first season.

Netflix
Bridgerton

Netflix's adaptation of Julia Quinn's romance book series Bridgerton was a cultural phenomenon at the end of 2020. Why? Well, thanks to a diverse cast, an incredible score and some steamy sex scenes, subscribers to the streaming service couldn't get enough of the series. Bridgerton also received critical acclaim, earning an Outstanding Drama Series nomination at the 2021 Emmys.

HBO
Big Little Lies

HBO's adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name lured some A-list talent to the small screen, with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern occupying the very enviable real estate owned by the five women who find themselves caught up in a murder investigation. Every bit as enthralling as the book, the first season earned eight Primetime Emmy Awards and enticed none other than Meryl Streep herself to sign on for a pivotal role in the second season, which Moriarty helped shape despite there being no source material left to mine. Though not as universally beloved as the first, season two still earned Streep and Dern Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations.

Queen Sugar

For five seasons, this OWN series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay has brought author Natalie Baszile's 2014 novel of the same name to life in achingly poetic fashion. Telling the story of three siblings (played by Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe) in rural Louisiana dealing with both the aftermath of their father's sudden death and the 800-acre sugarcane farm he left behind, Queen Sugar is critically adored and visually stunning. A sixth season is on the way.

Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Nine Perfect Strangers

Another Liane Moriarty adaptation! In 2021, Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley collaborated once more to bring Moriarty's 2018 novel Nine Perfect Strangers to life. Debuting on Hulu on Aug. 18, the series follows Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a wellness retreat guru ready to transform the lives of nine, wait for it, strangers, including Frances (Melissa McCarthy), Lars (Luke Evans), Tony (Bobby Cannavale), Carmel (Regina Hall), Napoleon (Michael Shannon), Jessica (Samara Weaving), Ben (Melvin Gregg), Heather (Asher Keddie) and Zoe (Grace Van Patten).

ABC
Roots

This groundbreaking mini-series was originally adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alex Haley's 1976 novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family. Just one year later, Roots, starring LeVar Burton, premiered on ABC and became a cultural phenomenon, winning nine Emmys as well as a coveted Peabody Award. The ratings were also sky high, and the finale still holds a record as the second-most-watched-overall series finale in U.S. TV history. In 2016, a remake of the same name premiered, starring Malachi Kirby and Anika Noni Rose.

HBO
True Blood

A waitress who can read minds and vampires with southern accents are only a few of the intriguing characters on this immortal drama. The series, starring now-real-life couple Anna Pacquin and Stephen Moyer, is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries books by Charlaine Harris and focuses on a small town in Louisiana. After seven seasons, the show came to an end in 2014, but we will forever be grateful for giving all of us the gift of naked Alexander Skarsgård and Joe Manganiello.

Masterpiece
Sherlock

A modern take on the iconic detective series by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this U.K. series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman is not only a success in its homeland, but the drama has won fans all over the world, including the U.S., where it won the trophy for Best Television Film at the 2016 Emmys.

Starz
Outlander

Time travel, rebellion, and a love triangle are just the beginning of this exciting series based on historical fiction books by author Diana Gabaldon. Caitriona Balfe plays a nurse who travels to a different century and eventually falls in love with a rogue Scottish highlander (Sam Heughan) despite already being married in her time. With five seasons of swoonworthy romance already aired, a sixth is on the way.

Niko Tavernise/HBO
The Undoing

Based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff KorelitzThe Undoing once again put Nicole Kidman in a leading role at the heart of a murder mystery. Specifically, therapist Grace Fraser (Kidman)'s life is turned upside down when her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) becomes a suspect in the murder of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis).

While the finale left viewers feeling conflicted, everyone could agree that Kidman's wardrobe was A+ in the series.

Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Gossip Girl

This series, based on books by Upper East Side native Cecily von Ziegesar, has become an iconic representation of the secret lives of young NYC elite. Whether you're a Blair (Leighton Meester) or a Serena (Blake Lively) you can't deny that the high-fashion cast made you just a little bit jealous during its six seasons on The CW.

The reboot has continued on this impressive legacy on HBO Max.

Showtime
Dexter

This crime drama following Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood spatter expert by day and serial killer by night, was originally based on books by author Jeff Lindsay. Over the course of eight seasons on Showtime, the series garnered a cult following, as well as 23 Emmy nominations. That series finale, though? Let's just say it's never easy to stick a landing.

Thankfully, the creative team will get a second shot at wrapping up Dexter's story as a limited event series, titled Dexter: New Blood, premieres November 7.

Freeform
Pretty Little Liars

The successful book series by author Sara Shepard is now a favorite guilty pleasure show for binge watchers everywhere. The stylish squad featured Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario, who always kept fans on the edge of their seats. After seven seasons on Freeform, PLL tried to answer all the questions its legion of fans had as the end neared. Whether they were satisfied with those answers, well, that's another story.

Syfy
The Magicians

SyFy drama The Magicians gives fans of Lev Grossman's popular book series a glimpse into the magical world of students at Brakebills University. The characters must navigate the typical challenges of college students (like fraught relationships and drug addictions) with the added twist of learning how to control their magical powers - as if life wasn't already complicated enough. Over the course of five seasons, the missions grew more dire, usually tasking the heroes with saving the multiverse or magic itself. (No big deal, right?) But one thing stayed the same: You could always count on an incredible musical episode.

Netflix
Orange Is the New Black

The award-winning Netflix original series is based on author Piper Kerman's memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison and was an instant hit. Fans loved the show's mix of sarcastic humor and heart-wrenching storylines, as well as the strong female characters, including Crazy Eyes Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Sophia (Laverne Cox), Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) and the beloved Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley). After seven seasons, viewers left Litchfield behind for good in 2019.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Friday Night Lights

Before Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) entered the TV screens and hearts of viewers, this sports drama was initially adapted into a film starring Billy Bob Thornton in the same role. But in 2006, author H.G. Bissinger's non-fiction book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, hit the small screen and made non-football fans into believers. In addition to Chandler, the series also starred Connie Britton, Minka Kelly, Scott Porter, Michael B. Jordan, and everyone's favorite bad boy, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins. Everyone say it with us now, "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts..."

Bob Mahoney/The CW
The Vampire Diaries

The cast of hotties, including Nina DobrevPaul Wesley, Kat Graham and Ian Somerhalder, in this supernatural series is definitely a major contributor to this CW hit's popularity. Fans of the book series by L. J. Smith got to see their favorite heroes come to life in the drama, which ended in 2017 after eight seasons.

