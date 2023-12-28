Jessica Chastain Puts Those Evelyn Hugo Rumors to Rest Once and for All

Watch : Jessica Chastain Teases Broadway's Revival of A Doll's House at Globes

Jessica Chastain is finally closing the chapter on all things Evelyn Hugo.

While the Molly's Game star has been a fan-favorite to play Celia St. James in the Netflix film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, the actress has some bad news. In fact, she revealed that there's "zero possibility" she'll play the fictional movie star.

"But I love how excited the fans are," Jessica exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they'd be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is."

She added, "I look forward to watching it and I'm sorry to disappoint everyone out there!"

But despite putting an end to any speculation, Jessica, who is starring in the upcoming film Memory alongside Peter Sarsgaard, previously showed interest in appearing in the Evelyn Hugo adaptation as the titular character's rival turned confidante.