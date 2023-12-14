Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris isn't chasing after anyone these days.
The "My Church" singer recently confirmed her divorce from musician Ryan Hurd, and in doing so revealed whether she's looking to date in the near future.
"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she told Howard Stern of her new bob hairstyle during a Dec. 13 appearance on his Sirius XM show. "I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."
And when she was asked about her own divorce, she confirmed, "It's ongoing."
But just because she's newly single, doesn't mean she's looking to drive circles around her town looking for a new man.
"I would like this to sort of wrap up," the 33-year-old said, referencing her breakup. "I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."
Maren filed for divorce from Ryan—with whom she shares 3-year-old son Hayes—in early October, as confirmed by a local Tennessee court clerk, after five years of marriage.
And though her appearance on Howard's show seems to be the first time she's publicly addressed the divorce, she has shared messages alluding to change on social media.
Just over two weeks after her Oct. 2 filing date, Maren reposted a message from marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon that had the words, "It will be fine," crossed out and instead read, "It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary."
Then on Nov. 13, she shared, per US Weekly, a mirror selfie to her Story with the words, "The annual existential crisis: cut all hair off, adopt a dog, get back on antidepressants."
And though Ryan has kept mum about their split, Maren did share a photo of the two taking Hayes trick or treating on Halloween. She captioned the Nov. 1 post, in honor of her son's costume, with a simple dinosaur emoji.
