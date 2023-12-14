Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris publicly confirmed her split from estranged husband Ryan Hurd for the first time—and revealed whether she's dating anyone.

Maren Morris isn't chasing after anyone these days. 

The "My Church" singer recently confirmed her divorce from musician Ryan Hurd, and in doing so revealed whether she's looking to date in the near future. 

"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she told Howard Stern of her new bob hairstyle during a Dec. 13 appearance on his Sirius XM show. "I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

And when she was asked about her own divorce, she confirmed, "It's ongoing."

But just because she's newly single, doesn't mean she's looking to drive circles around her town looking for a new man. 

"I would like this to sort of wrap up," the 33-year-old said, referencing her breakup. "I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

And though her appearance on Howard's show seems to be the first time she's publicly addressed the divorce, she has shared messages alluding to change on social media.

Just over two weeks after her Oct. 2 filing date, Maren reposted a message from marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon that had the words, "It will be fine," crossed out and instead read, "It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary."

Then on Nov. 13, she shared, per US Weekly, a mirror selfie to her Story with the words, "The annual existential crisis: cut all hair off, adopt a dog, get back on antidepressants."

And though Ryan has kept mum about their split, Maren did share a photo of the two taking Hayes trick or treating on Halloween. She captioned the Nov. 1 post, in honor of her son's costume, with a simple dinosaur emoji. 

For more on Maren and Ryan's relationship from the beginning until now, keep reading. 

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

2013: Country Cuties

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, striking up a friendship.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

December 2015: Making It Official

It wasn’t until two years after their initial meeting that the couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Maren told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

June 2017: All Loved Up

 Ryan released “Love in a Bar,” the second single from his self-titled album believed to be about his romance with Maren.

“We were just friends, just hangin' / Just sitting: 'round waitin' for somebody to cross the line,” he sang on the song. “We found love in a bar / In the back of a patio corner / Away from the lights / It was us and Corona / And hearts on fire like the cigarettes you smoke.”

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

July 2017: Put a Ring on It

Maren announced her engagement to the songwriter in July 2017, sharing a photo of herself with a Corona Light while resting her hand on Ryan’s leg—a nod to his song "Love In a Bar." The image also showed Maren rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a photo of himself and Maren sitting on a boat, cryptically writing in the caption: “7/3/17.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

March 2018: Married

The pair tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville shortly after the release of Ryan’s song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said at the time. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Mickey Bernal/WireImage

October 2019: Baby on the Way

Maren announced she was expecting her first baby with Ryan.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her then-released second studio album. "See you in 2020, little one."

Instagram/Maren Morris

March 2020: And Baby Makes Three

The couple welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23, 2020, just a day before their second wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2022: Making Music

Their duet, “Chasing After You” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys, though they lost out to lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me” moments before hitting the red carpet together.

Still, the pair kept their heads up. "This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the ceremony. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up.”

Mindy Small/Getty Images

August 2022: Got Her Back

Ryan was quick to defend Maren when she publicly clashed with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. After Brittany thanked her parents “for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase” in an Instagram post, Maren wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Amid the social media feud, Ryan wrote on X, “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

Gotham/GC Images

September 2023: On the Sidelines

In what would be their final public appearance as a couple, the pair were stepped out at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 2023: Break Up

Maren filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

