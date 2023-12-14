Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Watch : Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris isn't chasing after anyone these days.

The "My Church" singer recently confirmed her divorce from musician Ryan Hurd, and in doing so revealed whether she's looking to date in the near future.

"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she told Howard Stern of her new bob hairstyle during a Dec. 13 appearance on his Sirius XM show. "I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

And when she was asked about her own divorce, she confirmed, "It's ongoing."

But just because she's newly single, doesn't mean she's looking to drive circles around her town looking for a new man.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up," the 33-year-old said, referencing her breakup. "I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."