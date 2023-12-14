Selena Gomez’s Birthday Tribute to Taylor Swift Will Make You Say Long Live Taylena

If you wanna see Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's new selfie, come and get it.
After ringing in Taylor's 34th birthday early with a dinner Dec. 12, the Only Murders in the Building actress unveiled a sweet mirror pic with the "Anti-Hero" singer in honor of her special day on Dec. 13.
"Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift," Selena captioned the shot, which showed Taylor giving her a kiss on the cheek while snapping the photo. "I love you."
The duo was matching in cozy brown ensembles, which they wore during a night out in New York Dec. 8 with friends Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Anya Taylor-Joy.
As seen in their stylish selfie, Selena was decked out in a snake-print miniskirt and trench coat set, while Taylor gave off folklore vibes with a chunky knit sweater and houndstooth pleated skirt.
The "Wolves" singer also gave a glimpse at the "B" ring she was rocking on that finger, which had fans speculating it was a nod to her romance with record producer Benny Blanco.
Selena seemingly confirmed just one day prior to the girls' night out.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena commented on a fan's Instagram post on Dec. 7. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me."
But clearly she also belongs with Taylor, her BFF of over a decade.
"It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really," Taylor told E! News in 2014. "When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and its fictionalized and all that."
She continued, "Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through... Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."
And they're still making the friendship bracelets all these years later.
