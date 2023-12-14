Selena Gomez’s Birthday Tribute to Taylor Swift Will Make You Say Long Live Taylena

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Jersey Sales Spike

If you wanna see Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's new selfie, come and get it.

After ringing in Taylor's 34th birthday early with a dinner Dec. 12, the Only Murders in the Building actress unveiled a sweet mirror pic with the "Anti-Hero" singer in honor of her special day on Dec. 13.

"Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift," Selena captioned the shot, which showed Taylor giving her a kiss on the cheek while snapping the photo. "I love you."

The duo was matching in cozy brown ensembles, which they wore during a night out in New York Dec. 8 with friends Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Anya Taylor-Joy.

As seen in their stylish selfie, Selena was decked out in a snake-print miniskirt and trench coat set, while Taylor gave off folklore vibes with a chunky knit sweater and houndstooth pleated skirt.

The "Wolves" singer also gave a glimpse at the "B" ring she was rocking on that finger, which had fans speculating it was a nod to her romance with record producer Benny Blanco.

Selena seemingly confirmed just one day prior to the girls' night out.