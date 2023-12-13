Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Child Liam Undergoes Surgery

Watch : Tori Spelling Says She's Been Hospitalized for 4 Days

Tori Spelling is in mama mode.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her child Liam McDermott is undergoing foot surgery, which has left both the actress and 16-year-old a little on edge.

"My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 12. "Not sure who's more nervous him or mama."

And Tori is right by his side, posting a photo of the teen laying in a hospital bed, preparing for the procedure.

"Proud of your bravery," she wrote to Liam, who she shares with ex Dean McDermott. "And things can only get better after this."

While Tori didn't explain how Liam—who describes himself as a fashion designer and drummer—hurt his foot, it's possible his ailment is why he was absent from a recent family night out with his younger siblings. On Dec. 1, Tori rocked out at the 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles alongside kids Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, all of whom she shares with Dean, while Liam seemingly stayed home.