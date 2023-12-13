Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Child Liam Undergoes Surgery

Tori Spelling is in mama mode.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her child Liam McDermott is undergoing foot surgery, which has left both the actress and 16-year-old a little on edge.
"My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 12. "Not sure who's more nervous him or mama."
And Tori is right by his side, posting a photo of the teen laying in a hospital bed, preparing for the procedure.
"Proud of your bravery," she wrote to Liam, who she shares with ex Dean McDermott. "And things can only get better after this."
While Tori didn't explain how Liam—who describes himself as a fashion designer and drummer—hurt his foot, it's possible his ailment is why he was absent from a recent family night out with his younger siblings. On Dec. 1, Tori rocked out at the 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles alongside kids Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, all of whom she shares with Dean, while Liam seemingly stayed home.
Liam's surgery comes four months after Tori herself was hospitalized over an undisclosed medical scare herself.
"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," she wrote on Instagram Story in August as she shared a photo of herself on a hospital bed. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to thee core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."
It's been a turbulent year for Tori and Dean, who announced their breakup in June after 17 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
By November, both had moved on. At the time, Tori was spotted kissing entrepreneur Ryan Cramer in downtown Los Angeles, while Dean was seen in the city days later packing on the PDA with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global.
