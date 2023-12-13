Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Child Liam Undergoes Surgery

Tori Spelling penned a message to her and Dean McDermott's 16-year-old child Liam ahead of his foot surgery.

Tori Spelling is in mama mode.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her child Liam McDermott is undergoing foot surgery, which has left both the actress and 16-year-old a little on edge.

"My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 12. "Not sure who's more nervous him or mama." 

And Tori is right by his side, posting a photo of the teen laying in a hospital bed, preparing for the procedure.

"Proud of your bravery," she wrote to Liam, who she shares with ex Dean McDermott. "And things can only get better after this." 

While Tori didn't explain how Liam—who describes himself as a fashion designer and drummer—hurt his foot, it's possible his ailment is why he was absent from a recent family night out with his younger siblings. On Dec. 1, Tori rocked out at the 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles alongside kids Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, all of whom she shares with Dean, while Liam seemingly stayed home.

Inside Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer's Date Night

Liam's surgery comes four months after Tori herself was hospitalized over an undisclosed medical scare herself.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," she wrote on Instagram Story in August as she shared a photo of herself on a hospital bed. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to thee core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way." 

It's been a turbulent year for Tori and Dean, who announced their breakup in June after 17 years of marriage.  

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

By November, both had moved on. At the time, Tori was spotted kissing entrepreneur Ryan Cramer in downtown Los Angeles, while Dean was seen in the city days later packing on the PDA with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global.

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

