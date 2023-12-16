You'll Burn for This Update on Bridgerton Season 3

Watch : 'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know!

Your invite to Netflix's biggest ball has arrived.

Bridgerton season three is officially hitting the streaming site in two parts, starting with four episodes dropping May 16 and the final four episodes premiering June 13.

But before your RSVP to the event of the season, you're going to want all the diamond-worthy details. After all, Netflix revealed that the new storyline is "ultra-sexy" and quite "lavish."

So, who will star in Bridgerton season three? Well, dearest reader, it's all about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) on their quest for love during England's Regency era.

While Penelope—who moonlights as town gossip Lady Whistledown—has "finally given up" her crush on the third Bridgerton brother, she has decided that she's ready to find someone else to take as her husband, according to Netflix.

"Preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life," the synopsis notes. "But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."