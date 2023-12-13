Barbie Leads the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations: See the Fantastic Full List

Watch : 2023 Critics' Choice Awards: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments!

Barbie continues to prove itself to be more than ken-ough.

The Greta Gerwig-directed movie has officially swept the 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations, which were announced on Dec. 13.

With a whopping 18 nods, Barbie leads the pack, having earned nominations for Best Comedy and Best Picture as well as Best Director and Screenplay. Plus, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling all earned recognition for their performances.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things are also nominated for Best Picture and have each earned 13 nominations, followed closely by Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 12. Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone have also each been nominated in the Best Actor and Actress categories for their work in Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon respectively.

Before the ceremony airs live on The CW Jan. 14 at 7 p.m ET, read on to check out the full list of nominees. (And catch up on this year's television nominations here.)