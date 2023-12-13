Ellen DeGeneres Reflects on One of Her Final Trips with Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute

One year after his passing, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' loved ones are honoring his life.

And for Ellen Degeneres, that means sharing some of her fondest memories with her longtime collaborator on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—including one just before the show ended in May 2022.

"We went to Vegas, one of the last trips we did," she said in a video shared to Instagram Dec. 13. "And we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans. That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun."

And in addition to also detailing another "hilarious" trip the two took with executive producer Andy Lassner to Miraval Resort, Ellen also took a moment to honor the way she and tWitch, the talk show's DJ and co-executive producer, ended each episode.

"I loved that every single day after the show," the 65-year-old remembered, "we would sing and dance to some song and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say, 'I love you,' and he would say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. I miss that."