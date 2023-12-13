Ellen DeGeneres Reflects on One of Her Final Trips with Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Anniversary of His Death

One year after his passing, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' loved ones are honoring his life.
And for Ellen Degeneres, that means sharing some of her fondest memories with her longtime collaborator on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—including one just before the show ended in May 2022.
"We went to Vegas, one of the last trips we did," she said in a video shared to Instagram Dec. 13. "And we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans. That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun."
And in addition to also detailing another "hilarious" trip the two took with executive producer Andy Lassner to Miraval Resort, Ellen also took a moment to honor the way she and tWitch, the talk show's DJ and co-executive producer, ended each episode.
"I loved that every single day after the show," the 65-year-old remembered, "we would sing and dance to some song and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say, 'I love you,' and he would say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. I miss that."
Ellen also took a moment to speak to the nature of tWitch's death by suicide, and how it serves as a reminder to check in on loved ones.
"His memory lives on, I love him so much. I miss him so much," she continued. "And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through."
Ellen, who also included contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Line, added, "Because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me. So that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day, but I have amazing memories of him."
There was also another important person in tWitch's life who honored the anniversary of his death: his mother, Connie Boss Alexander.
"A year ago today..," she began her Dec. 12 post, which included a video montage of images and clips of her late son, "you sent your last I love you's, your final check-ins and closed your eyes in this earthly realm and awoke with all the ancestors in the presence of God."
She continued, "My first born, my first heartbeat, my Booboo (I can see that little smirk, yes I said it), my beautiful son, Stephen Laurel Boss, I miss you beyond words and love you through eternity."