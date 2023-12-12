Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Privately Welcome New Baby

Watch : Lady Gaga & Adam Driver: "House of Gucci" Cast vs. Real Family

There's a new baby Driver.

Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker have privately welcomed their second child, a baby girl, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Joanne, 41, was first seen hugging a baby bump back in February, while running errands with the Girls alum. People shared she was expecting the couple's second baby later that month.

Adam and Joanne—who tied the knot in 2013 after meeting during the actor's first year studying at Juilliard—are also parents to a son, who they welcomed in 2016. However, the Marriage Story actor has long preferred to keep his family life out of the spotlight—even telling the New Yorker in 2019 that maintaining his son's privacy felt like a "military operation."

Still Adam has given a glimpse into his life as a dad.

"Some facts about me: I'm a husband and a father," the 40-year-old said during his Saturday Night Live monologue in 2020. "It's in that order, though, I've been very clear with my son about that—he's second in everything."