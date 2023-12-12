Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Avoiding "Toxic" Gossip Amid Their Exes' New Romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't paying attention to the noise.
One week since the couple broke their silence about the affair allegations surrounding their relationship, they've expressed their determination to block out the media coverage.
"There were headlines this week with agendas," T.J. said during the Dec. 12 episode of their new Amy and T.J. podcast, "and we absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen, there's nothing we can do about those. But this podcast, this platform, is not and will never be a place about gossip, a place where we clap back about headlines. We're not going to get into back and forth games because gossip is toxic."
And amid the media frenzy, the couple are grateful for the support they've received. "So today we are here, we are happy," he added, "we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and up."
And one way the 46-year-old is staying on his positive trajectory is by making it a point to avoid coverage about himself and Amy. "I do not read headlines," he explained. "I do not Google my name, I stay away from it."
And as a result, T.J. missed the headlines that said the pair had been "dirty dancing" at a friend's wedding they recently attended—a story Amy did see, but one she had decided not to tell her boyfriend since it simply wasn't true.
"Sometimes ignorance is bliss, and that's part of your reasoning for staying out of the headlines," she explained, before adding, "But I did get a kick out of it because there was an extra emphasis on the dirty dancing. And I found it to be hilarious and not even worth bringing it up to you because you and I know, and everyone else at the wedding knows, you didn't even get on the dance floor."
The couple's jokes about media coverage come as the pair have taken their romance public, making their first outing together at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM 2023 Jingle Ball on Dec. 1.
And they're not the only two who have found love as Amy and T.J.'s respective exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have sparked romance rumors and were seen reportedly heading off on vacation together.
Neither Andrew and Marilee nor Amy and T.J. have commented on the romance rumors. However, the former ABC News anchors, whose relationship was revealed in November 2022, affirmed in the first episode of their podcast that they had already been separated with their spouses when their relationship began, and that had been no infidelity on their parts.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Amy said during the Dec. 5 episode, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
For a complete rundown on her and T.J.'s relationship from the beginning until now, keep reading.