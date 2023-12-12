Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Avoiding "Toxic" Gossip Amid Their Exes' New Romance

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't paying attention to the noise.

One week since the couple broke their silence about the affair allegations surrounding their relationship, they've expressed their determination to block out the media coverage.

"There were headlines this week with agendas," T.J. said during the Dec. 12 episode of their new Amy and T.J. podcast, "and we absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen, there's nothing we can do about those. But this podcast, this platform, is not and will never be a place about gossip, a place where we clap back about headlines. We're not going to get into back and forth games because gossip is toxic."

And amid the media frenzy, the couple are grateful for the support they've received. "So today we are here, we are happy," he added, "we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and up."