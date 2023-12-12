Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Reveal What It Was Really Like Filming Steamy Shower Scene

Watch : Glen Powell Addresses Affair Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

Filming a sex scene is anything but romantic.

And in Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's new rom-com Anyone But You, the pair have more than a few sizzling moments—including a steamy shower scene teased in the trailer. But does it ever get awkward filming an intimate scene with a friend?

"There's always an awkward moment, but I don't know if it's because you're so close to someone other than the 40 crew members that are watching you film this—that's the awkward part," Sydney told E! News in an exclusive interview. "If anything, I feel more safe with someone who I'm friends with than some people that you don't really know."

And while Glen said the Euphoria actress "makes it easy," he admitted having other people give their input on the scene could be difficult.

"When we were doing that, there were other people weighing in on what we should do in that scene," the Top Gun: Maverick actor recalled. "I was like, 'I don't like when crew members are weighing in on how I should do a sexy shower scene.' You start getting in the head of some of your crew members. You're like, 'That is weird, man. Can't look at you the same way.'"