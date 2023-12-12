Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough" Without This

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston shared behind-the-scenes details of her sex scene with costar Jon Hamm, who she described as "such a gentleman."

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 12, 2023 3:03 AMTags
Jennifer AnistonJon HammCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Teases SECRETS in The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston had a bit of a wake-up call when she filmed her Morning Show sex scene.

The Friends alum admitted that she was unfamiliar with the notion of an intimacy coordinator—a crew member whose job is to ensure the well-being of performers participating in a sex scene—when it came time to get in bed with costar Jon Hamm during season three of the Apple TV+ series.

"They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?'" Aniston recalled in a joint Variety interview with castmate Reese Witherspoon published on Dec. 11. "They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'"

The actress, who broke into Hollywood during the early '90s, jokingly continued, "We're seasoned—we can figure this one out."

Aniston, 54, also credited the episode's director Mimi Leder and Hamm for making her feel "protected" on set, sharing that she "never felt uncomfortable" filming their intimate scene.

"Jon was such a gentleman, always—I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?'" she said. "It was also very choreographed."

photos
What It's Really Like to Shoot a Sex Scene

It also helped that Aniston and Hamm were already longtime friends prior to him joining the cast as her character Alex's new love interest. As the Cake star explained, "I've known the Hammanator for a long, long time."

James Devaney/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

2

Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Texting Matthew Perry Before His Death

3

These Bachelor in Paradise Duos Are Still On an Amazing Journey

In fact, the pair were introduced by mutual friend Paul Rudd, who made guest appearances on Friends as well as costarred with Aniston in the 1998 movie The Object of My Affection and 2012's Wanderlust.

But she isn't the only one who met the Mad Men actor through Rudd. As it turns out, that's also how Witherspoon became friends with Hamm.

"Paul Rudd is his agent," the Big Little Lies star quipped during the interview. "I did a movie with Paul Rudd in 1996, and that's when I met Jon Hamm."

Who else in Hollywood is BFFs with Aniston? Keep reading to find out.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For ELLE

Reese Witherspoon

We can't get enough of Reese Witherspoon and Aniston on The Morning Show together, but it's not the first time the duo has shared a screen!

Witherspoon co-starred on an episode of Friends as the sister to Aniston's character Rachel Green.

Witherspoon gushed about Aniston and the experience, saying to Harper's Bazaar, "She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox

Of course we know Courteney Cox and Aniston as besties on Friends, but the pair are also close in real life! Aniston is the godmother to Cox's daughter, Coco, proving the two have a lifelong bond.

In an interview with Access, Cox said that when she and Aniston hang out, "We just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable and it's great. Jennifer has been amazing for sure.""

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Lisa Kudrow

While Cox and Aniston are besties post-Friends, their friend group frequently includes Lisa Kudrow, just like the show!

Aniston invited both Kudrow and Cox to her wedding with Justin Theroux, and the three often attend Hollywood events together.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner
George Clooney

After meeting when NBC staged a Friends-E.R. crossover, Aniston has remained friends with George Clooney for decades. She even visited him and his family, including wife Amal Clooney and their twins, in Italy in 2018.

She gushed about the experience to DeGeneres on Ellen, saying, "It's amazing to see him with children. That's what we talked about, that anything can happen." 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres

Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres are besties. In fact, she was the first guest on Ellen in 2003 and—in a full circle moment—the last guest to appear on the long-running series when it ended in 2023.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

As a frequent guest on Jimmy Kimmel's program Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it's no surprise Aniston is friends with the comedic host.

Aniston is also close with Molly McNearney, Kimmel's wife, and attended her 40th birthday party.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Dolly Parton

Aniston is Dolly Parton's ultimate fangirl, but Parton is also a fangirl of Aniston, too!

The two worked together on the 2018 film Dumplin', with Aniston producing the film and Parton writing original music for the soundtrack.

While promoting the movie, Parton went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said, "I love her to death. My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music."

She jokingly added, "I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Despite a few awkward moments with Aniston when the two were on Friends together (such as accidentally running over her foot), Paul Rudd and Aniston's friendship lasted past the show, including starring in 2012's Wanderlust together.

While promoting the film, Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter that there was "a lot of laughter" on set with Rudd.

"He is a dear friend," she continued. "We just have a true affection for each other and I just feel honored any time I get to work with him."

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler may be known as Aniston's co-star in both the PCAs-nominated Murder Mystery and comedy Just Go With It, but the two have actually been friends for decades!

Sandler told Entertainment Tonight that he and Aniston, "Met at Jerry's Deli through a bunch of mutual friends. We shared meals together. I watched Aniston eat!"

Aniston also revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she ran into both Sandler and David Spade when she went in for an audition for Saturday Night Live. While the actress turned down the role, it still makes us wonder if she would have joined Sandler for a duet on his infamous "Thanksgiving Song." 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis and Aniston have been in so many films together that they once joked about being "work wives."

"We have fun together," Aniston told ABC News. "He makes me laugh."

The duo have starred in five films together, including the hilarious comedy We're The Millers and the rom-com Mother's Day

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran may not typically celebrate Thanksgiving as a Brit, but that didn't stop him from joining the fun at Aniston's house!

In 2013, the singer revealed that he went to Aniston's for the holiday and that he showed up a bit under-dressed. He admitted to E! News that, "I turned up…and they're having a proper Thanksgiving meal and I'm there and I think I was wearing my board shorts or something. It was fun."

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Ben Stiller

Aniston has been friends with Stiller for years, which made it fitting that she helped present the actor with the American Cinematheque award at the organization's ceremony.

Taking the stage, Aniston stated that, "He is adorable. He's sensitive. He's shockingly ripped. And if you don't believe me, I'd suggest pulling out your iPhone and Google-ing 'Stiller Hawaii beach.' Trust me, it's intense."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Cinelou

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez admitted she was always a huge fan of Aniston's, but in the last few years she also has been able to call her a friend, too!

The two met in 2014 when Gomez attended a party for Aniston's film Cake. Gomez took a black-and-white photo of the two and shared to Instagram that, "I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year."

Dean Buscher/The CW
Cole Sprouse

On an appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Cole Sprouse reminisced to comedian Stephen Colbert about back when he starred in Friends as Ben Geller opposite of Aniston.

"I remember feeling so, so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines," he joked. "And she just stared at me." The actor isn't the only member of Riverdale to have held a crush on America's favorite girl-next-door, either. Sprouse's co-star, KJ Apa, admitted in a profile with Cosmopolitan that despite having never seen an episode of friends, he also crushed on the Golden Globe-winning star. 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

2

Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Texting Matthew Perry Before His Death

3

These Bachelor in Paradise Duos Are Still On an Amazing Journey

4

Bachelor Nation's Kylee & Aven Break Up After "Multiple Infidelities"

5

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Russell