Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough" Without This

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Teases SECRETS in The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston had a bit of a wake-up call when she filmed her Morning Show sex scene.

The Friends alum admitted that she was unfamiliar with the notion of an intimacy coordinator—a crew member whose job is to ensure the well-being of performers participating in a sex scene—when it came time to get in bed with costar Jon Hamm during season three of the Apple TV+ series.

"They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?'" Aniston recalled in a joint Variety interview with castmate Reese Witherspoon published on Dec. 11. "They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'"

The actress, who broke into Hollywood during the early '90s, jokingly continued, "We're seasoned—we can figure this one out."

Aniston, 54, also credited the episode's director Mimi Leder and Hamm for making her feel "protected" on set, sharing that she "never felt uncomfortable" filming their intimate scene.

"Jon was such a gentleman, always—I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?'" she said. "It was also very choreographed."