2 Broke Girls' Kat Dennings Marries Andrew W.K. After Almost 3 Years of Dating

Watch : Kat Dennings Officially Engaged to Musician Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings is breaking ground on a new relationship milestone: marriage.

The 2 Broke Girls alum tied the knot with musician Andrew W.K. on Nov. 27 in a backyard ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. The wedding was attended by only 15 guests, including close friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

"We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," Kat told Vogue in a Dec. 11 profile of their nuptials. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

And just like her Max Black character on the CBS sitcom, Kat was very resourceful when it came to wedding planning, DIY-ing most of the decor and even doing her own hair and makeup on the big day.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event' in every way," the actress explained. "I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."