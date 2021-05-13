Kat Dennings Announces Engagement to Andrew W.K. Weeks After Revealing Romance

Watch : Kat Dennings Fangirls Over Gwen Stefani at 2019 PCAs

This is one celeb engagement we didn't (Wanda)vision!

Just over a week ago that Kat Dennings and musician Andrew W.K. went public with their relationship, the couple has confirmed they're pretty serious. Like, forever serious. On May 13, the Two Broke Girls alum took to social media to share their engagement with a close-up shot of her gorgeous diamond ring. "Don't mind if I do," she wrote to her 4.5 million Instagram followers alongside the ring snap and a pic of the duo kissing.

Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, also shared the news with his fans on social media, captioning the two pictures with a ring emoji.

As fans may recall, Kat, 34, and Andrew, 42, first sparked romance rumors in early May after posting cozy pics together online. In one image, Andrew could be seen planting a kiss on Kat's forehead, while in another PDA shot, the duo locked lips.