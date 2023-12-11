Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Was Texting Matthew Perry Hours Before His Death

Jennifer Aniston will always be there for Matthew Perry.
While reflecting on her bond with her late Friends costar, she recalled messaging with him on Oct. 28—just hours before his sudden death.
"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty," Jennifer told Variety in an article published on Dec. 11. "He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling."
The Morning Show actress emphasized that Matthew was in a good place before his death and would want to be remembered that way. "He was healthy," she added. "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that's all I know."
Matthew—who was candid about his struggles with addiction and sobriety journey, particularly in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing—had been on a "pursuit" toward a healthier life.
"He worked so hard," Jennifer noted. "He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."
And that was a sentiment she made clear to her late friend himself. While sharing a tribute to Matthew on social media, she posted a screenshot of an old text conversation in which he told her, "Making you laugh just made my day. It just made my day."
And she replied, "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times."
In the month since the Fools Rush In star's sudden death, his former costars on the iconic NBC sitcom—Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow—have spoken out about their grief.
"Matty, I love you so much," Jennifer wrote in her Nov. 15 post. "I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day…sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'"
And Matthew's Friends castmates credited him with making the show—and set—filled with laughs.
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant," Lisa wrote in her own post on Nov. 15. "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."
