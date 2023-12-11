Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Was Texting Matthew Perry Hours Before His Death

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Honors "Little Brother" Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston will always be there for Matthew Perry.

While reflecting on her bond with her late Friends costar, she recalled messaging with him on Oct. 28—just hours before his sudden death.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty," Jennifer told Variety in an article published on Dec. 11. "He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling."

The Morning Show actress emphasized that Matthew was in a good place before his death and would want to be remembered that way. "He was healthy," she added. "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that's all I know."

Matthew—who was candid about his struggles with addiction and sobriety journey, particularly in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing—had been on a "pursuit" toward a healthier life.