Raven-Symoné Mourns Death of Brother Blaize Pearman After Colon Cancer Battle

Raven-Symoné shared her younger brother Blaize Pearman has died after a two-year battle with colon cancer: "He is in a better place now. He's loved and missed."

By Kisha Forde Dec 11, 2023 8:08 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesRaven-SymonéCelebrities
Raven-Symoné is reflecting on a tremendous loss.

The That's So Raven star shared her younger brother Blaize Pearman died in November after a yearslong battle with colon cancer. He was 31.

In her touching message posted to social media, Raven thanked everyone for sending her well wishes for her birthday, noting that this year was "bittersweet."

"Truly, I love you guys," she said in her Dec. 11 Instagram video. "It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster."

Raven reflected on her bond she has with her sibling, sharing that she and her brother's birthdays are just days apart.

"I love you, Blaize," she continued. "His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."

Shortly after she shared her heartbreaking news, the 38-year-old received supportive notes from friends and costars including from her Cheetah Girls family.

Her costar Sabrina Bryan wrote, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."

SGranitz/WireImage

Additionally, their group mate Kiely Williams shared her own heartfelt message. "I am so sorry," she expressed. "There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers."

