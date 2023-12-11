Raven-Symoné Mourns Death of Brother Blaize Pearman After Colon Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Raven-Symoné is reflecting on a tremendous loss.

The That's So Raven star shared her younger brother Blaize Pearman died in November after a yearslong battle with colon cancer. He was 31.

In her touching message posted to social media, Raven thanked everyone for sending her well wishes for her birthday, noting that this year was "bittersweet."

"Truly, I love you guys," she said in her Dec. 11 Instagram video. "It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster."

Raven reflected on her bond she has with her sibling, sharing that she and her brother's birthdays are just days apart.

"I love you, Blaize," she continued. "His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."