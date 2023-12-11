Vanessa Hudgens Had a High School Musical Reunion at Her Wedding

A few of Vanessa Hudgens’ High School Musical costars celebrated the Disney alum at her and Cole Tucker’s wedding in Mexico.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

These former costars just proved they're still all in this together. 

After all, Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were among the guests who bopped their way to Mexico for her and Cole Tucker's wedding

Monique shared a video montage from her longtime pal's nuptials on Instagram, including an iconic jumping moment with the bride—reminiscent of the Disney film's poster—and photo with fellow East High alum Lucas, 39.

"Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck," the 43-year-old captioned the Dec. 7 post. "Your love is the stuff of fairytales." 

As for Lucas, he also shared a heartwarming tribute alongside a carousel of photos from Vanessa and Cole's Dec. 2 union.

"Love you V + C," the Switched at Birth actor wrote. "Thank you for being you! Your love is immense and inspiring!"

Of course, fans were soaring, flying over the reunion, with one writing, "Literally so sweet & a dream come true that you guys are all still friends." And as another put it: "My wildcat heart is so full."

25 High School Musical Secrets Revealed

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26, first sparked romance rumors in 2020 after they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. The Beastly actress debuted her relationship with the MLB player in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day the following year, writing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

However, as the Tick, Tick…Boom! previously revealed, she knew quite quickly that her romance with the athlete was the start of something new. A fact she was quick to share with her sister Stella

"After our first weekend together, I called my sister," Vanessa shared on Hoda & Jenna in April, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!" 

Keep reading to see more of the couple's cutest moments.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

