Vanessa Hudgens Had a High School Musical Reunion at Her Wedding

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

These former costars just proved they're still all in this together.

After all, Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were among the guests who bopped their way to Mexico for her and Cole Tucker's wedding.

Monique shared a video montage from her longtime pal's nuptials on Instagram, including an iconic jumping moment with the bride—reminiscent of the Disney film's poster—and photo with fellow East High alum Lucas, 39.

"Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck," the 43-year-old captioned the Dec. 7 post. "Your love is the stuff of fairytales."

As for Lucas, he also shared a heartwarming tribute alongside a carousel of photos from Vanessa and Cole's Dec. 2 union.

"Love you V + C," the Switched at Birth actor wrote. "Thank you for being you! Your love is immense and inspiring!"

Of course, fans were soaring, flying over the reunion, with one writing, "Literally so sweet & a dream come true that you guys are all still friends." And as another put it: "My wildcat heart is so full."