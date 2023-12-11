What Nicole Richie Taught Sister Sofia Richie About Protecting Her Privacy

Never were there such devoted sisters as Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie.
Lionel Richie's youngest daughter, 25, recently opened up about how Nicole, 42, helped her create limits for what she shares online.
"She's such a veteran; she's really gone through it all," Sofia told Net-A-Porter in an article published on Dec. 11. "She reminds me that ‘not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you.'"
And Sofia knew very early on that her sister would be a valuable resource in her career. After all, the Simple Life alum has experience living under a microscope.
"I was just growing up, being wild and—in my head—living my best life; trying to navigate, on my own, decisions that many teenagers would make," the model, wed to Elliot Grainge said. "I got to an age—I'm going to say around 20 years old—where I was like, ‘OK, this is a reputation I'm going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who's gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.'"
Sofia's dad has also been helpful in instilling a value of privacy in her "When you put something on the internet, you're opening a door for opinions," she shared. "So when it comes to products I'm using, or I'm getting ready to go out, I love having an open conversation. Then there are things that I don't need anyone's opinion on—if it feels special and sacred to me, I won't share."
