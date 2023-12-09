Amanda Bynes Returns to the Spotlight With Her Own Podcast and New Look

Watch : Amanda Bynes to REUNITE With Her All That Co-Stars: Find Out Where!

Amanda Bynes is making an entertainment comeback with a new job: Podcast host.

On Dec. 9, after staying out of the spotlight for years, the She's the Man star debuted Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast on Spotify. The series, available also in video format, marks the first on-camera project for the actress since filming the 2020 comedy movie Easy A.

On the first episode of the podcast, also released in video format, the actress-turned-fashion school graduate does not talk about herself but rather plays the role of interviewer. She and cohost Paul Sieminski, a biochemist, speak to Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who had met the Hairspray star a few years ago while working at a Spirit Halloween store.

"First episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast done," Amanda wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the three sitting together and flashing peace signs. "Thank you @dahliamoth!"