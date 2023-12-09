Amanda Bynes Returns to the Spotlight With Her Own Podcast and New Look

After largely staying out of the public eye for more than a decade, Amanda Bynes is making a comeback in the entertainment industry with a new job: Podcast host.

Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes is making an entertainment comeback with a new job: Podcast host.

On Dec. 9, after staying out of the spotlight for years, the She's the Man star debuted Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast on Spotify. The series, available also in video format, marks the first on-camera project for the actress since filming the 2020 comedy movie Easy A.

On the first episode of the podcast, also released in video format, the actress-turned-fashion school graduate does not talk about herself but rather plays the role of interviewer. She and cohost Paul Sieminski, a biochemist, speak to Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who had met the Hairspray star a few years ago while working at a Spirit Halloween store.

"First episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast done," Amanda wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the three sitting together and flashing peace signs. "Thank you @dahliamoth!"

20 Secrets About Hairspray Revealed

The 37-year-old showcased a new hairstyle on the podcast: Platinum blond hair, which she wore in two space buns. She had debuted the hair color earlier this fall.

For more than a decade, Amanda has largely kept out of the public eye and spoken sparingly about her private life amid personal struggles, focusing on other projects outside of Hollywood (she earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019).

In 2021, her conservatorship was terminated after almost nine years. This past March, Amanda was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and did not travel to Connecticut to join her former All That costars for a cast reunion at 90s Con as she had originally planned.

The former child star announced in November that she and Paul were working on a podcast, saying in an Instagram video, "At first we are going to interview our friends and then we're hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists."

Look back at Amanda's biggest acting roles below:

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 Million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

