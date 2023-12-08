Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Get into the Holiday Spirit in Royal Outing

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the annual Together at Christmas carol service.

By Corinne Heller Dec 08, 2023 7:53 PMTags
FamilyCharityChristmasCeleb KidsHolidaysKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are feeling festive.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their parents at the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London Dec. 8.

For the occasion, Kate, who hosted the charity event supported by The Royal Foundation, donned an all-white ensemble featuring—with a long white Catherine Walker coat over a sweater and a pair of high-waisted Holland Cooper pants. The Prince of Wales, George and Louis twinned in navy suits, while Charlotte sported a burgundy, wool dress coat and black tights—the same outfit she wore to last year's service

During this year's event, which also benefited the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, George, Charlotte and Louis were all seen depositing letters in a red post box was set up to collect cards and messages from the church's congregation to be given to children in need.

photos
Princess Charlotte's Adorable Wimbledon 2023 Debut

"Such a special evening with @earlychildhood here at Westminster Abbey, joining so many wonderful people who do so much to support babies and children in our communities," the Prince and Princess of Wales said on Instagram, alongside a photo of their kids holding candles inside the church. "The role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs is so important, building supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives."

Footage from the service—which also includes musical performances from Adam LambertFreya Ridings and Beverley Knight—is set to air as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas special on the U.K.'s ITV channels on Christmas Eve. It will also contain a pre-taped introduction from Kate.

"Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service," the princess said in a clip released hours before the event, "as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years."

See photos of the Royal family at the Together at Christmas carol service below:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happy Holidays

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London Dec. 8, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Special Delivery

George, Charlotte and Louis prepare to mail letters to children in need in a red post box set up by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Giving Back

George, Charlotte and Louis mail letters to children in need.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Royal Welcome

The Royal family is greeted by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Wintery Style

Kate arrives in an all-white outfit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal Kiddos

George, Charlotte and Louis walk with their parents.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Naughty or Nice

Louis acts adorably mischievious.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Service Begins

The children hold their candles.

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Shares the Reason They Broke Up

2

Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Divorce Drama

3

Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Shares the Reason They Broke Up

2

Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Jewel After Divorce Drama

3

Sophie Turner Seals Peregrine Pearson Romance With a Kiss

4

Julia Roberts Reveals the "Hardest Drug" She's Ever Taken

5

Tom Sandoval Says He "Fought So Hard" for Raquel Leviss After Affair