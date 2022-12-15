Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Support Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service

The Westminster Abbey choir performed at the event as did Craig David, Alexis Ffrench, Samantha Barks, Alfie Boe and Mel C. Kate also introduced the service, and William, Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena did the readings. In addition, Catherine Zeta-Jones will narrate the service's broadcast program, which will air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

According to the note from Kensington Palace, other guests were recognized for their "tireless work to help and care for those around them."

"Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special," a post to William and Kate's official Instagram account read, "it was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all."

The post also included a shout-out to one particular young fan. "Theo," the message continued, referencing 4-year-old Theo Compton who presented Kate with a bouquet of flowers in Wales in September, "great to see you again and so glad you could join us tonight!"