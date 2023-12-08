Selena Gomez Congratulates "Angel" Spring Breakers Costar Ashley Benson On Her Pregnancy

Watch : Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm Benny Blanco Romance

For Selena Gomez, supporting friends comes naturally.

The actress congratulated her former Spring Breakers costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on their recent life milestones.

After posting an Instagram Story celebrating "wifey" Vanessa's marriage to baseball player Cole Tucker, Selena went on to send love to Ashley, who is expecting her first baby with oil heir Brandon Davis. "My angel is having an angel," Selena wrote in the post on Dec. 7. "Congratulations."

Alongside her sweet message was a throwback photo from the set of Spring Breakers. The Only Murders In The Building star fed into nostalgia further by following up her messages with a poster from the actress' 2013 film, which also starred Rachel Korine and James Franco.

And it seems congratulations are in order for Selena, too. In fact, the "Single Soon" singer appears to not be single as of late: she recently alluded to a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco.