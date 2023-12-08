Selena Gomez Congratulates "Angel" Spring Breakers Costar Ashley Benson On Her Pregnancy

Selena Gomez sent congratulations to her former Spring Breakers costars Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens for their life milestones.

For Selena Gomez, supporting friends comes naturally.

The actress congratulated her former Spring Breakers costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson on their recent life milestones.  

After posting an Instagram Story celebrating "wifey" Vanessa's marriage to baseball player Cole Tucker, Selena went on to send love to Ashley, who is expecting her first baby with oil heir Brandon Davis. "My angel is having an angel," Selena wrote in the post on Dec. 7. "Congratulations." 

Alongside her sweet message was a throwback photo from the set of Spring Breakers. The Only Murders In The Building star fed into nostalgia further by following up her messages with a poster from the actress' 2013 film, which also starred Rachel Korine and James Franco.  

And it seems congratulations are in order for Selena, too. In fact, the "Single Soon" singer appears to not be single as of late: she recently alluded to a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco.

As seen in screenshots shared to social media Dec. 7, Selena appeared to confirm her new romance. In one comment underneath an Instagram post referring to Benny—who's real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin—the "Hands To Myself" singer wrote, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

And the Disney alum couldn't slow down when it came to supporting the songwriter.

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Selena continued, before comments on the post were disabled. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Instagram

The 31-year-old—who has previously dated The Weeknd and Justin Bieber—added that she was at her "happiest," with Benny and wasn't taking any scrutiny from fans. 

"I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done," she wrote. "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

Later, the Rare Beauty founder shared more proof of her relationship with the record producer on her Instagram Stories—including a snap of her leaning on his shoulder, and another that flaunted a bejeweled "B" ring.  

And if you're asking, ‘Tell me something I don't know,' read on for more highlights on the "Who Says" singer. 

