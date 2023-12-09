These Sephora Products Are Almost Never on Sale, Don’t Miss Deals on Strivectin, Charlotte Tilbury & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As beauty enthusiasts know, it's always a great time to shop at Sephora. And the best just got even better. There are major deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body products, brushes and tools, and more. However, there's a catch. Only Beauty Insiders can get these deals, but no need to fret. It's free to join the Beauty Insider program and there are great perks and rewards that come with the membership.
Usually, the Sephora sales are tiered with a higher discount as you increase in membership level. This sale is for ALL of the Beauty Insiders. Just make sure you use the code YAYGIFTING at checkout to save 20% on your favorite products. If you shop the Sephora Collection, you can get 30% off those products with the same promo code.
Sephora sales are a rare occasion, here are the best deals according to an E! Shopping Editor.
The Best Sephora Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day.
This cult favorite product has 1.3 million+ Sephora Loves and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
This foundation just looks like my skin, at its very best. I always go for the sample when there's a new 'It' foundation around, but I never actually buy a full bottle of any foundation other than this one. If I only had to use one makeup product for the rest of my life, this is it. It's worth every penny. I am not even kidding when I say that I have eight bottles of this foundation in my bathroom. You know when you're 'done' using a product, but you can still get one pump of product out? I keep these near-empty bottles just to get that one pump of product on my makeup sponge. Plus, I always make sure I have a full bottle on hand for when I am in a rush getting ready or if I just don't have enough patience to get one pump of foundation from each bottle.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
I bought this TikTok-famous hair mask and I will never stop using it. It is a complete game-changer. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos. The formula is powered by the brand's patented K18Peptide, which K18 claims "is just the right size and molecular structure to reach the innermost layers of hair and re-connect broken keratin chains responsible for hair's strength and elasticity."
The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask
If I'm not looking my best, I put on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask for just 10 minutes and that's all I need. Once I rinse it off, that bloat seems to disappear, my cheeks look slim, my skin looks bright, and my jaw looks contoured. I look like I did a full skincare routine and got ten hours of sleep the night before even when that's far from the truth. This is just what I need before a special occasion to look like my most snatched self, and, of course, for the next day if my skin is need of some recovery.
I put a thick layer of this mask all over my face, under my jaw, and down to my neck and I'm very happy with the results.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads
This is a two-step anti-aging peel that also reduces the look of fine lines, acne scars, pores, and shine, per the brand. For my budget, this is such a pricey product, but it's so worth it. I've been using these since 2015 and I cannot get enough of them. Yes, they are a little pricey, but I always scoop them up when they're on sale. They're a total game-changer for my oily/sensitive skin's tone and texture. I use them once or twice a week at night and they make a MAJOR difference.
This product has 142.9K+ Sephora Loves from shoppers who adore this peel just as much as I do.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS with Alpha-3 Peptide
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again. This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity.
Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
The pore strips I previously used had to be applied over wet skin. When they dried, it was a painful process to peel off the strip after 10-15 minutes. In contrast, these hydrocolloid strips from Peace Out stay on for hours and they don't feel like they're tearing my skin when I take them off. I put them on before bed time and let them do their thing. I have never been so happy with a skincare product so soon after using it for the first time. This set includes nose strips and face strips (which I love to use on my chin and forehead).
These strips have 109.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
If you want "you smell amazing" compliments everywhere you go, then this is the scent for you. It's the most refreshing, subtle scent that you will want it with you at all times just so you can freshen up. It's that boost of confidence you need and that mood lifter whenever you need a pick-me-up. This intoxicating, floral scent will be your new go-to. It has 254.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. It has 540.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
This is one of my holy grail products. It's my final step when I put on my makeup. Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never go without it.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol products have a reputation for being harsh on the complexion and drying out the skin until people get used to using them. If that's your fear, then this is the retinol product that I recommend. In my experience, there's no learning curve or "time to adjust." This works right away with zero irritation to your skin. This best-seller is just what you need to address fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and skin texture in the eye area. You will wake up to the skin of your dreams if you apply this before bed.
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results. The brand recommends using this stick as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine, after you cleanse and apply serums and moisturizers.
OUAI Detox Shampoo
Use the Ouai Detox Shampoo once a week to get rid of those days of product build-up in between washes. Aside from removing dirt and oil, this shampoo strengthens your hair with keratin and apple cider vinegar, per the brand.
A Sephora shopper shared, "This shampoo is magic! I was suffering from bad dry scalp and my hair started getting oily very quickly for the first time in my life. After using this detox shampoo just one time, my scalp has cleared up and my hair is no longer oily."
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
If your hair has frizz or it's easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry completely, make sure you grab the dryer).
For best results, use this every 3-4 shampoos, as recommended by the brand. This treatment has 197.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Just because summer is over that doesn't mean you can't get your glow on. Just add a couple drops of this to your favorite moisturizer to get a bronzed glow. There's a light/medium self-tanner and a medium/dark version. You only need a teeny bit each time, so each bottle lasts for a while. It has 59.8K+ Sephora Loves from happy shoppers
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are a complete and total game-changer. They're hydrating, cooling, and refreshing. Plus, you can use them as a shield when applying makeup to prevent eyeshadow and mascara fallout. The ultra-hydrating moisturizer has hyaluronic acid and it's just what you need to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
Even if you're not a beauty guru, the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush is incredibly simple to apply. It's super lightweight and you can blend it without excessive tapping, making it pretty goof proof. It gives just the right amount of color to deliver that lit-from-within blush that lasts all day without caking. If you have sensitive skin that is highly reactive, this blush is formulated without acne-triggering ingredients, the brand claims. My skin tends to react strongly to anything that's not water and I love this blush. It agrees with my skin and it's the easiest step in my makeup routine.
Saie The Big Buffing Bronzer Brush
This is my favorite brush for blending and I view it as a "do it all" brush. I just tap it into my skin lightly and it blends my highlighter, blush, and contour with no effort. When I blend with other makeup brushes and tools it's so much effort. I use this brush to blend my products in order from lightest to darkest: highlighter, blush, and then contour. It takes seconds to get the perfectly blend look and I am so obsessed. I cannot get ready without this brush.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane
I felt a major difference the first time I put this mask on my skin. I put it on right before bed, kept it on overnight, and woke up to supremely soft skin. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like their skin needs some hydration. My skin is brighter, hydrated, and clear when I use this on a regular basis.
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?' I would say I have combination skin. It will get dry or oily at different points. When it's dry, I switch over to the Water Sleeping Mask."
KORA Organics Turmeric BHA Pore & Brightening Treatment Mask
Brighten and smooth your skin with this detoxifying exfoliating mask from Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics. This is a 2-in-1 product that you can use a scrub or a leave-on mask as a resurfacing treatment. It has 43.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand is one of my all-time favorite products. I only need a tiny bit to get a beautiful glow, so each container lasts me for such a long time.
It's almost always sold out, so find this in stock and on sale is amazing.
Ranavat Mighty Majesty Glossing Hair Masque
If you have dull, dry, damaged hair, add the Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque to your routine. All you need is five minutes to get strong, glossy hair with three times the shine, according to the brand.
A shopper raved, "Um, excuse me, what?! Where has this been all my life? Apparently the answer to all hair concerns has been in India all along? This masque makes my hair so shiny, soft, and frizz free and the craziest thing is it doesn't contain any silicones or nasty ingredients!"
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
These cream lipsticks are so long-lasting and they're available in a ton of colors. They have been recommended by Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons and Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald. This top-seller has 1.2 million+ Sephora Loves.
