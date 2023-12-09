These Sephora Products Are Almost Never on Sale, Don’t Miss Deals on Strivectin, Charlotte Tilbury & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As beauty enthusiasts know, it's always a great time to shop at Sephora. And the best just got even better. There are major deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body products, brushes and tools, and more. However, there's a catch. Only Beauty Insiders can get these deals, but no need to fret. It's free to join the Beauty Insider program and there are great perks and rewards that come with the membership.

Usually, the Sephora sales are tiered with a higher discount as you increase in membership level. This sale is for ALL of the Beauty Insiders. Just make sure you use the code YAYGIFTING at checkout to save 20% on your favorite products. If you shop the Sephora Collection, you can get 30% off those products with the same promo code.

Sephora sales are a rare occasion, here are the best deals according to an E! Shopping Editor.