Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Shares the Reason They Broke Up

Chris Zylka didn't want to be sliving without the spotlight.
The Shark Night actor—who got engaged to Paris Hilton in December 2017—revealed that they ultimately broke up 10 months later because he didn't want to lose sight of his acting career while dating the Simple Life alum.
"Acting wasn't a choice for me during that time," he shared on the Dec. 6 episode of Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, "which I completely understood, because of just things she had been through in her life and in her personal life."
However, Zylka realized he needed to work in Hollywood to feel fulfilled.
"It's one thing that I actually couldn't live without," he explained. "It was a huge wakeup call that performance art is super important to me and the camaraderie and the family that you grow on each and every set."
Zylka felt he was at the peak of his career going into the final season of HBO's The Leftovers, but had to put his career on the back burner for about two years during their romance.
"Obviously, I chose her over work [at the time]," he said, "and I don't regret it."
And the 38-year-old has no bad blood with Hilton, who went on to marry Carter Reum in 2021 and welcome 10-month-old son Phoenix and newborn London with the entrepreneur. In fact, he puts the blame of what went wrong solely upon himself.
"I've never been able to apologize to her for not being grateful for the experience and all the she did for me," Zylka shared. "Because she's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take. It was all give. It was really lovely."
Though Zylka said he signed an NDA after the split, he noted that "there was really never anything negative" he would say about his ex.
Describing the DJ as "a wonderful human being" who is "just full of love," Zylka added that seeing her happy with her new family and booming career "warms my heart more than anything."
As for Hilton, she's said that ending their engagement was "the best decision I've ever made," telling Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2020, "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."
