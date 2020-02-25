Paris Hilton is loving the single life.

On Tuesday, the star opened up about her unexpected split from actor Chris Zylka in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. for its April 2020 issue, where she declared calling off their engagement "the best decision."

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she told the outlet. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Back in November 2018, Hilton and Zylka ended things 10 months after he proposed to her and gave her a $2 million engagement ring. Shortly after news broke of their break up, the DJ and socialite addressed the split during her visit to The Talk that same month and echoed similar sentiments.

"I'm just really having my ‘me time,'" Hilton shared. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."