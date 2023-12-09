How the Mary Kay Letourneau Scandal Inspired the Film May December

Francois Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

Where does May December most diverge from the Mary Kay Letourneau story?

Though they split up, Fualaau and Letourneau weren't apart for long, according to her longtime lawyer and family friend David Gherke.

Before Letourneau died of cancer on July 6, 2020, "Vili moved back from California, gave up his life there, and for the last two months of Mary's life he stood by her 24/7 taking care of her," Gherke said on TODAY after she passed away at the age of 58. "So yes, they were divorced and they had their spats, but they were always in love with each other."

In November 2022, Fualaau became a dad again, welcoming daughter Sophia. Georgia shared news of her birth on Instagram—"Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you"—but all other details have been kept private.

And now, 40-year-old Fualaau is going to be a grandfather. Georgia, 25, revealed in September that she's expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend of six-plus years.

Her dad took the news "hard at first" but he's come around and been "really amazing," she told People. "I just know that he's going to be the greatest grandfather ever."

Meanwhile, the May December characters inspired by this real-life saga get a more ambiguous ending.

"What's been wonderful is how many people ask, 'So what do you think happens? Does the family stay together?'" Moore told USA Today. "I can't answer. The movie ends on an inhale, rather than an exhale."