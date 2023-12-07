Why Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Can't Keep Their Kids Safe in the U.K.

Watch : Prince William Believes Prince Harry is BRAINWASHED?

Prince Harry's top priority is his kids' safety.

That's why the Duke of Sussex is pushing back against the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures' (RAVEC) decision to revoke his automatic right to police protection when he and Meghan Markle visit the United Kingdom.

"It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020," he said in a statement read by his attorney at a Dec. 7 court hearing to challenge the ruling, per ITV. "The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."

The 39-year-old's statement continued, seemingly referencing the 1997 paparazzi car chase in Paris that killed his mom Princess Diana, "I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."