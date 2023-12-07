Derek Hough Shares Wife Hayley Erbert Is in the Hospital After Emergency Surgery on Her Skull

Dancing With the Stars pro Hayley Erbert was taken to the hospital on Dec. 6 after becoming "disoriented" at the end of a performance in Washington, D.C., Derek Hough shared on Instagram.

Derek Hough is sharing an update on Hayley Erbert after a health scare.

According to the Dancing With the Stars judge, at the end of the couple's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., Erbert became "disoriented" and was taken to the hospital.

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Hough wrote on Instagram of the procedure, during which a section of a patient's skull is removed to help ease pressure on their brain. "She is in stable condition."

Hough went on to thank first responders and medical personnel who are looking after Erbert.

"I ask for your prayers," he concluded, "and positivity during this time."

After sharing the health update, fans, friends and fellow stars sent their well-wishes.

"Prayers and love for you both!!!" Jenna Dewan commented, while Brooks Laich wrote, "Sending all my love to you both for a full and speedy recovery!"

Xochitl Gomez, who just won season 32 of Dancing With the Stars days ago, told Hough that she's "focusing all my positivity and well wishes directly toward Hayley," adding, "She is a shining light."

Many of the couple's inner circle were in disbelief over the news, including fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

"Omg Derek," she commented. "Please send her our love!!"

Murgatroyd's sister-in-law Jenna Johnson also sent support to Erbert and Hough.

"Praying and sending all our love your way," she commented. "We love you Hayley."

