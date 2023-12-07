Tearful Adele Proves Partner Rich Paul Is Her One and Only

Adele is making Rich Paul feel her love.
The "Someone Like You" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the sports agent and shared her emotional experience reading his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing The Odds, where he details growing up and his late mother's drug addiction.
"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 7. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she's not with us, so I've never met her."
And even looking back on Rich's journey writing the book moved the 35-year-old to tears. "She's such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids' mum's life and stuff like that," Adele added of Rich's three kids from a previous relationship. "But I knew all about it. I'm getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that."
While the couple—who started dating in 2021—is extremely private, Adele also hinted at one of the inside jokes she shares with LeBron James' right-hand man.
"Every time Richard travels the airplanes always play my music," she explained. "We can't work out if it's because they know that we are together, or if it's just what they do."
Another thing Adele—who shares 11-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki—has been hinting? Marriage.
In fact, the singer set fire to marriage rumors when she referred to Rich, 41, as her "husband" during her Las Vegas residency in September.
And when pressed on his partner's comment the following month, Rich told Gayle King during an interview with CBS Mornings that the cohost could call the singer "whatever" she wants, when asked if she could refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul."
The pair aren't going easy on fans by setting the record straight on marriage rumors, but the duo have expressed interest in expanding their blended family.
"I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life," Rich exclusively told E! News in June 2022. "I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."
For a look back at some sweet moments from Rich and Adele's relationship, read on.