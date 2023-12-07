Tearful Adele Proves Partner Rich Paul Is Her One and Only

Adele opens up about her romance with sports agent Rich Paul and emotionally recalled what it was like to read about his relationship with his late mother.

Adele is making Rich Paul feel her love. 

The "Someone Like You" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the sports agent and shared her emotional experience reading his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing The Odds, where he details growing up and his late mother's drug addiction

"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 7. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she's not with us, so I've never met her."

And even looking back on Rich's journey writing the book moved the 35-year-old to tears. "She's such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids' mum's life and stuff like that," Adele added of Rich's three kids from a previous relationship. "But I knew all about it. I'm getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that."

While the couple—who started dating in 2021—is extremely private, Adele also hinted at one of the inside jokes she shares with LeBron James' right-hand man. 

"Every time Richard travels the airplanes always play my music," she explained. "We can't work out if it's because they know that we are together, or if it's just what they do."

Another thing Adele—who shares 11-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki—has been hinting? Marriage.  

In fact, the singer set fire to marriage rumors when she referred to Rich, 41, as her "husband" during her Las Vegas residency in September.  

And when pressed on his partner's comment the following month, Rich told Gayle King during an interview with CBS Mornings that the cohost could call the singer "whatever" she wants, when asked if she could refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul." 

The pair aren't going easy on fans by setting the record straight on marriage rumors, but the duo have expressed interest in expanding their blended family

"I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life," Rich exclusively told E! News in June 2022. "I'm really looking forward to being an older dad." 

For a look back at some sweet moments from Rich and Adele's relationship, read on. 

July 2021: Game On

The two mask up for Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, soon after they began dating.

October 2021: NBA Date Night

The two appear at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

February 2022: NBA All-Star Game

The two sit courtside during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend.

February 2022: Getting Cozy

The two appear together at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

May 2022: NBA Playoffs

The two attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

July 2022: Italian Vacay

The two board a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

April 2023: Courtside Date

The two appear at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

April 2023: Grammys Date

Adele and Rich attend the 2023 Grammys.

April 2023: Partying With Beyoncé

Adele and Rich celebrate with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys.

