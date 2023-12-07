Tearful Adele Proves Partner Rich Paul Is Her One and Only

Watch : Rich Paul Addresses Adele Marriage Rumors

Adele is making Rich Paul feel her love.

The "Someone Like You" singer recently opened up about her relationship with the sports agent and shared her emotional experience reading his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing The Odds, where he details growing up and his late mother's drug addiction.

"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 7. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she's not with us, so I've never met her."

And even looking back on Rich's journey writing the book moved the 35-year-old to tears. "She's such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids' mum's life and stuff like that," Adele added of Rich's three kids from a previous relationship. "But I knew all about it. I'm getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that."