Halle Berry Reveals She Had “Rocky Start” Working With Angelina Jolie

Some relationships start out a little bruised.
But according to Halle Berry, they don't always stay that way. The Catwoman actress recently admitted that she and Angelina Jolie initially got off on the wrong foot while working together on their new film Maude v Maude.
"We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together," Halle told Variety in an interview published Dec. 6, adding, "[I'm] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with out sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable."
Though she didn't reveal details at this time, the 57-year-old promised the story is a "good one." In fact, she thinks the time it took the two to find common ground will actually add to the onscreen effect, with the Mr. & Mrs Smith-inspired-action-comedy seeing the pair battle "physically and intellectually."
And Halle, who also directed the film, added that the pair's friendship is already well on its way.
"We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes," she continued. "We bonded, let's say that."
In fact, the Academy Award winner has divorce fresh on her mind, having only just finalized her divorce with Olivier Martinez in August after eight years. The French actor's legal team told E! News that the reason for the long duration of the divorce proceedings had to do with former couple's 9-year-old son Maceo.
"The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo's schedule and each of their respective time with their son," read the statement, with the couple having agreed to joint physical and legal custody. "The Judgment was reached in mediation with the parties and their counsel."
But while working through her divorce with Olivier, Halle has found love with musician Van Hunt. The pair first debuted their romance in September 2020 and made their red carpet debut the following year.
And the Monster's Ball star couldn't be happier.
"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer," she told Women's Health in September 2021. "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."