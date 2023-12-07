Halle Berry Reveals She Had “Rocky Start” Working With Angelina Jolie

Watch : Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce

Some relationships start out a little bruised.

But according to Halle Berry, they don't always stay that way. The Catwoman actress recently admitted that she and Angelina Jolie initially got off on the wrong foot while working together on their new film Maude v Maude.

"We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together," Halle told Variety in an interview published Dec. 6, adding, "[I'm] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with out sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable."

Though she didn't reveal details at this time, the 57-year-old promised the story is a "good one." In fact, she thinks the time it took the two to find common ground will actually add to the onscreen effect, with the Mr. & Mrs Smith-inspired-action-comedy seeing the pair battle "physically and intellectually."

And Halle, who also directed the film, added that the pair's friendship is already well on its way.

"We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes," she continued. "We bonded, let's say that."