Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum and Niece Dream Kardashian Have an Adorable PJ Dance Party

Watch : Tristan Thompson Shares RARE Photos With Son Tatum on His 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian's got a home full of her own Dancers and Prancers this holiday season.

On Dec. 5, the Good American founder shared images of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, 5, son Tatum Thompson, 16 months, having a pajama dance party with her niece Dream Kardashian—Rob Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter.

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned her Instagram post. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

In the images, also posted on the Kardashians star's Instagram Story, the kids dance to songs from the soundtrack to the animated children's film Sing 2—Keke Palmer's rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and Sam i's "Suéltate" featuring Jarina De Marco, Anitta and BIA—and pose for pics inside Khloe's home, which is decorated with several lit Christmas trees and garlands and white mechanical reindeer.

True and Tatum wear matching ice blue snowflake-printed PJs, while Dream sports a white and red pair printed with pomegranates, all by Zip N' Bear.

"Really the cutest kids…" Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq commented on the post. "Love the dance vibes 24/7."