Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum and Niece Dream Kardashian Have an Adorable PJ Dance Party

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson and her niece Dream Kardashian are getting into the holiday spirit by dancing up a storm in their pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian's got a home full of her own Dancers and Prancers this holiday season.

On Dec. 5, the Good American founder shared images of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, 5, son Tatum Thompson, 16 months, having a pajama dance party with her niece Dream KardashianRob Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter.

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned her Instagram post. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

In the images, also posted on the Kardashians star's Instagram Story, the kids dance to songs from the soundtrack to the animated children's film Sing 2Keke Palmer's rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and Sam i's "Suéltate" featuring Jarina De Marco, Anitta and BIAand pose for pics inside Khloe's home, which is decorated with several lit Christmas trees and garlands and white mechanical reindeer.

True and Tatum wear matching ice blue snowflake-printed PJs, while Dream sports a white and red pair printed with pomegranates, all by Zip N' Bear.

"Really the cutest kids…" Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq commented on the post. "Love the dance vibes 24/7."

Khloe Kardashian's 7th Birthday Party for Niece Dream Kardashian

Khloe recently reflected on the difficulty of maintaining her family's tradition of posing for an annual Christmas card, sharing pics of her kids and Dream sitting together on the grass but looking in different directions and not all at the camera—a relatable issue for many parents.

"I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card," the Kardashians star captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post, "I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"

 

Look back at Tatum Thompson's cutest photos below:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Holiday PJs Dance Party

Tatum dances with his sister True Thompson (and cousin Dream Kardashian, not pictured) at home as mom Khloe Kardashian and their family get into the holiday spirit in early December 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Twinning

Khloe Kardashian carries her son at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower in September 2023.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Cuteness

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick hangs out with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

It Takes a Village

Khloe's BFFs Khadijah and Malika Haqq snap a sweet pic with Tatum.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris Jenner, Khloe and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Lovey & Grandson

Kris, who prefers her grandkids call her "lovey" as opposed to grandma, cuddles with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Fall in Love

Tatum looked ready for fall with his apple and moss green outfit.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan Thompson marked his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Tatum flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

Big sister True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

