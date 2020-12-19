Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Relive Three Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards

By Allison Crist Dec 19, 2020 2:00 PMTags
The holidays are a big deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

For starters, there's the annual Christmas Eve party—formerly known as "Krismas" before Kris Jenner relinquished her hosting duties and passed the torch to her daughters, beginning with Kim Kardashian in 2018—which always brings the biggest stars together for an over-the-top celebration. Last year, there was even a real-life Elf on the Shelf!

The lavish decor isn't reserved for the yearly bash, either. At the beginning of December, everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie Jenner always transforms their home into a literal winter wonderland. To understand how just seriously they take their decorating, look no further than the season 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim refused to divulge the details of her decor plans.

As the KKW Beauty mogul put it, "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season."

Celebrity Holiday Cards 2020

Another festive tradition that's no laughing matter for the famous family? The annual Kardashian Christmas card.

Eli Linnetz

You've almost certainly seen one of the professionally photographed Christmas cards before, whether it was the 2017 version that was teased through a 25 days of Christmas reveal or the iconic 2010 iteration which featured the first Kardashian grandchild, Mason Disick.

In honor of the holiday season, we've gathered these Kardashian Christmas cards and tons of others, dating all the way back to the 1980s. You'll be able to see how Kylie and Kendall Jenner grew up over the years, how many members the Kardashian-Jenner family has added and so much more.

Keep scrolling to look back at three decades of Kardashian Christmas cards. Then, make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now streaming on Peacock.

Instagram
2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined their four children for a smile-filled holiday card on the steps of their house. "The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim shared online.

Eli Linnetz
2017

For Christmas 2017, the famous family released over two dozen different pics celebrating the 25 Days of Christmas. How cute does the whole gang look together here?!

instagram.com/teamkimye
2015

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians' kids were the stars.

Nick Saglimbeni
2012

The family went "all white everything" for last year's Christmas card, which kinda doubles as a New Year's card with all the confetti. This was also the first year to feature little Penelope!

Nick Saglimbeni
2011

Middle Eastern influences and black-tie formal style dominated this family card. There was even a 3D version of the card sent out!

Nick Saglimbeni
2010

The family dressed in dramatic dark colors for this pic, except for Kim, who opted for a white Emilio Pucci dress. Look how cute Mason is in his little suit!

celebuzz.com
2008

The girls all looked fierce in red dresses and gowns for the 2008 card, one year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered

celebuzz.com
2007

The family's 2007 card came with a message: "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away"

celebuzz.com
2006

This family portrait is less winter-themed...unless you're from California, when it's never a bad time to be by the water!

celebuzz.com
1995

This card was taken at Kendall's very first Christmas, and Kylie wasn't even born yet!

celebuzz.com
Mid-1990s

Bruce got a Harley for Christmas one year, so the next year the family all posed with it for their card. Fun fact: Khloé got a puppy that same year and called it Harley after Bruce's bike!

celebuzz.com
Early 1990s

Santa himself showed up for this early 90's photo shoot with the family for their annual card. Everybody looks pretty surprised about it too!

celebuzz.com
Late 80s/Early 90s

Any kid who grew up in the 80's and 90's knows how cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was, which is why the theme for this family card was TMNT. They even have a Santa Raphael!

