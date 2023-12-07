What Jessica Simpson Did to Feel More Like Herself After Nick Lachey Divorce

Watch : Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Sobriety Journey

Jessica Simpson wanted to feel more comfortable in this skin after her breakup with Nick Lachey.

That's why the singer-turned-designer cut her signature blonde tresses short amid her 2006 divorce from the 98 Degrees member.

"I chopped it all off," Jessica recalled as she looked back at her most memorable Y2K outfits in a video published by Footwear News Dec. 5. "I was going through a divorce."

The 43-year-old pointed out that she specifically chose to pair her new 'do with a short, purple babydoll dress for her appearance on The Early Show in September 2006, explaining, "I just wanted to wear something that was very me."

"And then I wore a Jessica Simpson Collection boot," she continued, noting how "it was fun that you could fold" the slouchy knee-highs over, which was a big trend during the early aughts. "Maybe that will come back one day, but it's a little Renaissance or something."