What Jessica Simpson Did to Feel More Like Herself After Nick Lachey Divorce

Jessica Simpson wanted to feel more comfortable in this skin after her breakup with Nick Lachey.
That's why the singer-turned-designer cut her signature blonde tresses short amid her 2006 divorce from the 98 Degrees member.
"I chopped it all off," Jessica recalled as she looked back at her most memorable Y2K outfits in a video published by Footwear News Dec. 5. "I was going through a divorce."
The 43-year-old pointed out that she specifically chose to pair her new 'do with a short, purple babydoll dress for her appearance on The Early Show in September 2006, explaining, "I just wanted to wear something that was very me."
"And then I wore a Jessica Simpson Collection boot," she continued, noting how "it was fun that you could fold" the slouchy knee-highs over, which was a big trend during the early aughts. "Maybe that will come back one day, but it's a little Renaissance or something."
Jessica and Nick called it quits in November 2005 after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in December 2006. Since then, the fashion mogul found love with Eric Johnson, marrying him in 2014 and welcoming kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.
Meanwhile, Nick, 50, tied the knot with Vanessa Lachey in 2011. The two are share kids Camden John, 11, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 8, and Phoenix Robert, 6.
So, where does she stand with the former boybander now? "I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends," Jessica wrote in her 2020 memoir Open Book. "We weren't and I regret that my actions hurt him."
As for Nick, he is perfectly content with the two living separate lives. "I am thrilled to be where I am in life," he said during a 2021 interview on Andy Cohen Live. "She is doing her thing and I am doing mine, and that's the way it should be."
