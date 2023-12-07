What Jessica Simpson Did to Feel More Like Herself After Nick Lachey Divorce

Jessica Simpson reflected on how her sense of fashion changed amid her 2006 divorce with ex-husband Nick Lachey: "I just wanted to wear something that was very me."

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 07, 2023 1:24 AMTags
FashionBreakupsDivorcesJessica SimpsonNick LacheyCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Sobriety Journey

Jessica Simpson wanted to feel more comfortable in this skin after her breakup with Nick Lachey.

That's why the singer-turned-designer cut her signature blonde tresses short amid her 2006 divorce from the 98 Degrees member.

"I chopped it all off," Jessica recalled as she looked back at her most memorable Y2K outfits in a video published by Footwear News Dec. 5. "I was going through a divorce."

The 43-year-old pointed out that she specifically chose to pair her new 'do with a short, purple babydoll dress for her appearance on The Early Show in September 2006, explaining, "I just wanted to wear something that was very me."

"And then I wore a Jessica Simpson Collection boot," she continued, noting how "it was fun that you could fold" the slouchy knee-highs over, which was a big trend during the early aughts. "Maybe that will come back one day, but it's a little Renaissance or something."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Street Style

Jessica and Nick called it quits in November 2005 after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in December 2006. Since then, the fashion mogul found love with Eric Johnson, marrying him in 2014 and welcoming kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing Cole Hauser

2

Shannen Doherty Details Feeling "Betrayed" By Ex Before Brain Surgery

3

Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

Meanwhile, Nick, 50, tied the knot with Vanessa Lachey in 2011. The two are share kids Camden John, 11, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 8, and Phoenix Robert, 6.

So, where does she stand with the former boybander now? "I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends," Jessica wrote in her 2020 memoir Open Book. "We weren't and I regret that my actions hurt him."

 

Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As for Nick, he is perfectly content with the two living separate lives. "I am thrilled to be where I am in life," he said during a 2021 interview on Andy Cohen Live. "She is doing her thing and I am doing mine, and that's the way it should be."

For a closer look at Jessica and Eric's relationship, keep reading.

Instagram
Getting Cheeky

As Jessica captioned this sizzling snap, "Stole my lover and friends for the weekend."

Instagram
Bedtime Kisses

Sweet dreams! The couple shares a smooch from their sheets.

Instagram
Polaroid Perfection

Jessica and Eric kiss for an old-school photo.

Instagram
Locking Lips

The athlete and The Dukes of Hazzard actress pucker up for a pic.

Instagram
Smooching Selfie

Jessica snaps a selfie while sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby.

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

Jessica and Eric give the camera a sultry stare in this snap.

Instagram
Touching Tongues

The pair has no qualms with showing off some major PDA.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The "With You" artist poses with her back to the camera as she cuddles up to her hubby.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing Cole Hauser

2

Shannen Doherty Details Feeling "Betrayed" By Ex Before Brain Surgery

3

Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

4

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce Romance

5

Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood