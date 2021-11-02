Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Bombshell Memoir

Watch : Jessica Simpson Talks Britney Spears & More: E! News Rewind

Avoiding Jessica Simpson's memoir hasn't been the hardest thing Nick Lachey has ever had to do.

It's been nearly two years since the New York Times bestseller, Open Book, first got into fans' hands—but not Nick's. As he confirmed to Andy Cohen, Jessica's ex-husband still hasn't read it. "You'll be shocked to hear that I have not," he said with a laugh, "nor will I ever read that book."

Was he not curious what she wrote about their nearly four-year marriage? "Obviously I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book," he pointed out during an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read it, read someone's version of it in a story."

It's been more than a decade since their union—and the unforgettable Newlyweds reality show that chronicled it—ended with a divorce filing in 2005. Both stars have since remarried—Jessica tied the knot with Eric Johnson in 2014 and Nick wed Vanessa Lachey in 2011—and each have welcomed three kids with their spouses.