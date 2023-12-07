Tim Allen Accused of "F--king Rude" Behavior by Santa Clauses Costar Casey Wilson

Watch : Pamela Anderson Doubles Down on Tim Allen Flashing Claim

Tim Allen wasn't so jolly on set, according to a former costar.

Casey Wilson accused the Toy Story alum of being difficult to work with on their 2022 Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, the latest installment of The Santa Clause franchise, which kicked off in 1994 with Allen playing divorced-dad-turned-Father Christmas Scott Calvin.

"Tim Allen was such a b---h," Wilson said on a recent episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast. "Worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co star ever."

The Happy Endings actress, 43, recalled filming one scene in which her character—the older version of lactose intolerant Sara—sees Santa (Allen) enter her home and thinks he's a burglar.

"I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson explained. "He's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa. And I am woken up thinking there's an intruder—basically like a home invasion scene."