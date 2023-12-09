Coco Austin Reveals How She Helped Her and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Deal With a School Bully

Watch : Inside Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel’s 8th Birthday

Coco Austin's lesson on the haters deserves an A+.

The model has dealt with her own fair share of online critics over the years, but when she found out her 8-year-old daughter Chanel was being bullied at school, she took matters into her own hands.

"We had one bully conversation and it was actually in kindergarten," Coco—who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T—told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "This little girl was bullying her, and she used to come home and say, 'Mommy, I don't like this girl. She's mean to me.'"

At first, Coco admitted she didn't think too hard about it, assuming it was 5-year-olds being 5-year-olds. But when she met Chanel's classmate and mom at a school function, she noticed their demeanor had changed.

That's when Coco decided to use the opportunity to take the high road.

"When I saw this parent," the 44-year-old continued, "I killed her with kindness. And her whole opinion changed of me, and she probably had a conversation with her daughter [because] Chanel didn't have a problem the rest of the year."