Coco Austin Defends Decision to Bathe 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel in Sink

Coco Austin clapped back against critics who took issue with a video in which she bathed her 6-year-old daughter Chanel in a sink. Find out what she had to say.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 12, 2022 11:39 PM
Coco Austin isn't letting mom shamers sink her.

The TV personality, who shares her daughter Chanel with husband Ice-T, is clapping back after she was criticized for sharing a video of herself bathing the 6-year-old in a kitchen sink last month. 

"Everything I do, people have got to say something about it," Coco told Page Six on Oct. 11. "But now it's kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink."

She went on to share her frustration with how that one part of the TikTok video—which alsoshowed the mother-daughter duo getting ready for Chanel's first fashion show—was what people fixated on.

"I was going to the fashion show," Coco continued, "and they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else."

In the clip, Coco was seen doing her hair and makeup before picking out her and Chanel's outfits for the night. When the time for Chanel's bath comes, Coco explained in the video that the "sink is easiest when you have to be fast."

This isn't the first time Coco has defended her bathing practice. Shortly after the TikTok went viral, she took to Twitter to slam critics.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"Wow just Wow! Here we go again!" she tweeted on Sept. 25. "Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"

Coco added, "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The former bikini model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The two-year-old showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Samantha Nandez
Shopper in Training

Ice-T and Coco celebrate CYBEX's launch of its newest stroller collection, the MIOS, with their daughter. 

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

Instagram
Mommy's Little Princess

Could Chanel's grin be any cuter?

Instagram
Island Girls

Coco and Chanel say hello to Snapchat!

Instagram
Lovebug!

"I spend more time getting Chanel dressed than me..Its an event everyday. I love it when everything matches perfectly," writes Coco.

