Shannen Doherty Details Heartbreaking Moment She Believed She Wouldn't Survive Cancer Battle

Watch : Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Shannen Doherty is telling her story on her own terms.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress opened up about the most difficult moments she's faced amid her harrowing journey with breast cancer—and how she eventually found her strength in the process.

"It was hard, and it was scary, but there was also something so beautiful about it," Shannen said on the premiere episode of her new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty. "I really learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about the people in my life."

She added, "I learned about my own well of strength and being able to dig deep."

On some of her most difficult days, the 52-year-old, who recently shared her cancer has spread to her bones, thought she wouldn't make it.

"When I dropped down to 92 lbs. from chemo and was incredibly dehydrated, I had to still get out of bed," Shannen explained. "My husband at the time, sort of begging me to keep going and my mom literally trying to pick me up out of bed and get me to the doctor."